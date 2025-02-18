How safe are X-rays, MRIs, mammograms and CT scans? What you need to know about radiation and health risks

So, you’re at the hospital. You’re worried about the medical emergency that has landed you there. The doctor is not saying much but has ordered some imaging tests such as a chest X-ray and CT scan.

Or you could be scheduled for a mammogram in a week’s time and you’ve just remembered the dental X-ray you got recently. In another scenario, you might be asked to take a PET scan after your annual health check turned up something suspicious.

If you’ve been in one of those situations before, you might have wondered: Can you be exposed to too much radiation? Will it cause cancer? Is there a need to speak up even if you’re not pregnant?

HOW MUCH RADIATION ARE YOU EXPOSED TO?

“The amount of radiation used each time varies significantly,” said Associate Professor Lionel Cheng, a senior consultant and the head of Singapore General Hospital’s Department of Diagnostic Radiology.

Basically, it comes down to the type of imaging test used. For instance, the typical amount of radiation emitted during an X-ray, bone density scan or mammogram is lower than the levels emitted during a CT scan or PET scan, said Assoc Prof Cheng.