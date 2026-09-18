Breakout Filipino tennis star Alex Eala on Singapore, fame and inspiring young Asian women

Filipino tennis star Alexandra Eala arrived in Singapore on Thursday (Sep 17) after what has been a milestone-filled year for the 21-year-old.

Last month, she reached a career-high world No 18 and defeated world No 3 Jessica Pegula to win the Washington Open, becoming the first Filipino to claim a WTA Tour singles title.

There was also her history-making run at Wimbledon, where she beat defending champion Iga Swiatek en route to the fourth round – the first Filipino to reach the second week of a Grand Slam singles tournament in the Open Era.

Now, Eala is back in Singapore ahead of the Singapore Tennis Open, where she is set to compete. The tournament takes place from Sep 21 to 27 at the OCBC Arena at The Kallang and returns this year as a WTA 500 event.

On Friday, Eala – an official brand ambassador of Marriott Bonvoy, the hotel chain's loyalty and travel rewards programme – sat down for a chat at The NCO Club at JW Marriott Hotel Singapore South Beach.

During the conversation, followed by a media Q&A, Eala opened up about adjusting to life as an increasingly recognisable tennis star, why Singapore feels like one of her many "homes", and what it means to become a source of inspiration for young people, particularly women across Asia, when she herself is still figuring out life as a 21-year-old.