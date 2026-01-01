‘I don’t let my background stop me’: This nurse-turned-hospital CEO wants to lead with an open mind

Margaret Lee is aware of how unusual her career path is in the healthcare landscape.

She is one of the few nurses in Singapore to take up a C-suite position, assuming the role of Alexandra Hospital’s new chief executive officer on Jan 1, 2026.

“It is rare for a nurse, especially one who never even intended to join healthcare, to be in the C-suite, let alone CEO of a hospital,” Lee told CNA Women. “But I don’t let my unconventional background stop me – in fact, it’s an advantage. I bring with me perspectives others may not have thought about.”

She didn’t do well in her O-Levels, and nursing was her ninth choice for post-secondary education. “It was one of the few options offered with my GCE O-Level results,” the 49-year-old said.

Still, Lee wanted to serve people, so after polytechnic, she started her career as a clinical nurse at National University Hospital (NUH) in 2001, working in intensive care and other specialised units.

Despite her initial lukewarm feelings about nursing and after a brief stint in other ventures, Lee stayed in the profession, rising through the ranks.

DEVELOPING CONFIDENCE AS A NURSE

Leadership did not always come naturally to Lee.

One of her roles during her time in NUH included being a liver dialysis coordinator, where she provided clinical care to liver patients. The job came with responsibilities beyond clinical work, such as managing junior nurses, procuring equipment and supplies, and working with external vendors.

There, she grappled with imposter syndrome, at times feeling that she didn’t deserve – or wasn’t capable of – leading her team.

“It was a steep learning curve for me,” Lee said. “Nurses weren’t always exposed to the management aspects of work if we were purely providing direct care, but I had to do all of these – even when I didn’t feel sure.”