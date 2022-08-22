This mumpreneur got through a teen pregnancy and job rejections – she’s now designed a hands-free breast pump

When Stacy Chow was pregnant with her fourth child in 2019, she was determined to find a job to contribute to the family’s finances. She had stopped work after having her second child to care for her kids, and previous job searches had been unsuccessful. For a period of time, Chow was a home baker and a stay-at-home mum selling miscellaneous products to supplement the family’s income.

In order to prepare for her return to the workplace, she began searching for a breast pump to express milk for her baby while at work. But the ones available on the market were not only costly, they were also inconvenient to use, the 34-year-old said.

Chow explained that she had breastfed her two oldest kids for only a short time because her job as a salesperson then made it challenging to continue nursing. She had to juggle meeting potential customers with expressing breast milk and storing it while on-the-go.