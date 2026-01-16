I’ve been married for eight years and love my in-laws – but I’ve never called them Mum and Dad

My husband and I dated for five years before we got married in 2018. We have two daughters. In all the years we’ve been married, I have never once addressed my in-laws as Mum and Dad.

It’s not like we don’t get along or that we’re estranged. My husband’s parents are about a decade older than mine. His father is an American and his mother, a Singaporean Indian.

My husband and I visit them every other weekend with our daughters. We’re always there for family birthdays and Thanksgiving. On Christmas Day, we visit his parents in the morning then celebrate my sister’s birthday with my family in the evening.

We divide our time evenly with my parents – my dad is Chinese and my mum, Eurasian – and exchange quick greetings when we pick up our girls from their place after work.

Once a week, we have tea with them while my daughter attends swimming class at their condo. Sometimes, that extends to dinner. There are also occasional family road trips to Malaysia.

The takeaway from all this is, whether it’s my parents or in-laws, when we get together, it’s a good time.

We have actual conversations with one another. My mother, who still works, swaps work stories with my husband. My husband thinks my dad is hilarious and often quotes zingers on our ride home.