CNA Leadership Summit 2022 on Mar 8: A platform for inspiring positive change for women

The CNA Leadership Summit 2022 will be held on Tuesday (Mar 8) to mark International Women’s Day.

This year, the annual summit aims to be a platform for discussions that can help drive positive change for women, and will feature prominent business leaders from both private and public organisations.

Minister for Communications and Information, and Second Minister for Home Affairs Josephine Teo will attend as the guest-of-honour.

A highlight of the summit is a panel discussion on the glass ceiling in the boardroom.

Women now play a larger role in the general workforce and yet there remain few women directors and leaders in the corporate sector. Why is that so? Why does the glass ceiling still exist?

The discussion will focus on these questions, as well as the best practices and hiring policies that may improve gender equality and promote women leadership.

Among the speakers are Sapna Chadha, Vice-President of Marketing for Google Southeast Asia and India; Ritu Chandy, head of BMW Group Financial Services Region Asia-Pacific at BMW Group; and Maria Ressa, CEO of the Rappler media company in the Philippines and Nobel Peace Prize laureate.