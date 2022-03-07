Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo
Logo

Women

CNA Leadership Summit 2022 on Mar 8: A platform for inspiring positive change for women
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Women

CNA Leadership Summit 2022 on Mar 8: A platform for inspiring positive change for women

This International Women’s Day, hear from prominent women business leaders in Singapore and around the region, including Nobel Peace Prize laureate and Rappler CEO Maria Ressa. 

 

CNA Leadership Summit 2022 on Mar 8: A platform for inspiring positive change for women

The CNA Leadership Summit will take place on International Women's Day this year. (Photos: Event website)

Hidayah Salamat
Hidayah Salamat
07 Mar 2022 06:57AM (Updated: 07 Mar 2022 06:57AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

The CNA Leadership Summit 2022 will be held on Tuesday (Mar 8) to mark International Women’s Day.

This year, the annual summit aims to be a platform for discussions that can help drive positive change for women, and will feature prominent business leaders from both private and public organisations. 

Minister for Communications and Information, and Second Minister for Home Affairs Josephine Teo will attend as the guest-of-honour.

A highlight of the summit is a panel discussion on the glass ceiling in the boardroom. 

Women now play a larger role in the general workforce and yet there remain few women directors and leaders in the corporate sector. Why is that so? Why does the glass ceiling still exist?  

The discussion will focus on these questions, as well as the best practices and hiring policies that may improve gender equality and promote women leadership.

Among the speakers are Sapna Chadha, Vice-President of Marketing for Google Southeast Asia and India; Ritu Chandy, head of BMW Group Financial Services Region Asia-Pacific at BMW Group; and Maria Ressa, CEO of the Rappler media company in the Philippines and Nobel Peace Prize laureate.

Here’s a look at the summit schedule:

2pm: Opening video and welcome address

2.15pm: Opening fireside chat with Mrs Josephine Teo 

2.45pm: Fireside chat with Trip.com CEO Jane Sun

3.15pm: Coffee break

3.40pm: Panel discussion on women leaders in the corporate sector featuring Sapna Chadha, Ritu Chandy and Tay Hwee Leng, head of Business Strategy for Risk & Governance at RBC

4.20pm: Closing fireside chat with Maria Ressa

Collapse

The event will take place at The Shangri-La Hotel, Singapore, but you can watch it live on the CNA YouTube channel from 1.30pm to 5pm on Mar 8. 

CNA Women is a new section on CNA Lifestyle that seeks to inform, empower and inspire the modern woman. If you have women-related news, issues and ideas to share with us, email CNAWomen [at] mediacorp.com.sg.

Source: CNA/hs

Related Topics

gender equality International Women's Day CNA Leadership Summit Women's Voices

Advertisement

RECOMMENDED

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us