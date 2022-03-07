CNA Leadership Summit 2022 on Mar 8: A platform for inspiring positive change for women
This International Women’s Day, hear from prominent women business leaders in Singapore and around the region, including Nobel Peace Prize laureate and Rappler CEO Maria Ressa.
The CNA Leadership Summit 2022 will be held on Tuesday (Mar 8) to mark International Women’s Day.
This year, the annual summit aims to be a platform for discussions that can help drive positive change for women, and will feature prominent business leaders from both private and public organisations.
Minister for Communications and Information, and Second Minister for Home Affairs Josephine Teo will attend as the guest-of-honour.
A highlight of the summit is a panel discussion on the glass ceiling in the boardroom.
Women now play a larger role in the general workforce and yet there remain few women directors and leaders in the corporate sector. Why is that so? Why does the glass ceiling still exist?
The discussion will focus on these questions, as well as the best practices and hiring policies that may improve gender equality and promote women leadership.
Among the speakers are Sapna Chadha, Vice-President of Marketing for Google Southeast Asia and India; Ritu Chandy, head of BMW Group Financial Services Region Asia-Pacific at BMW Group; and Maria Ressa, CEO of the Rappler media company in the Philippines and Nobel Peace Prize laureate.
Here’s a look at the summit schedule:
2pm: Opening video and welcome address
2.15pm: Opening fireside chat with Mrs Josephine Teo
2.45pm: Fireside chat with Trip.com CEO Jane Sun
3.15pm: Coffee break
3.40pm: Panel discussion on women leaders in the corporate sector featuring Sapna Chadha, Ritu Chandy and Tay Hwee Leng, head of Business Strategy for Risk & Governance at RBC
4.20pm: Closing fireside chat with Maria Ressa
The event will take place at The Shangri-La Hotel, Singapore, but you can watch it live on the CNA YouTube channel from 1.30pm to 5pm on Mar 8.
