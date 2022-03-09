CNA Leadership Summit 2022: Speakers call on women to aspire to become leaders

This year’s CNA Leadership Summit saw women leaders in various industries calling on their peers to step out of their comfort zone and into leadership roles within their companies.

The summit, held on Tuesday (Mar 8) – International Women’s Day – was themed “women inspiring change”, with Minister for Communications and Information Josephine Teo as guest-of-honour.

Speaking to CNA938 presenter and host of the women’s programme The XX Files Yasmin Jonkers, Mrs Teo said there has been a “tremendous amount of progress” in terms of opportunities in Singapore, but “still a lot of room for improvement”.

“It’s not uncommon these days in every occupation to see women … but as the years pass and as we go further up the ladder, and when you look into the C-suites and if you look into the boardroom, the numbers are still relatively small; they can be better,” said Mrs Teo.

“I’m quietly hopeful that in my lifetime, we will be able to see, even at the highest echelons, much more equal representation of men and women,” she added.