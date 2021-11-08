'Isolation freed me': How COVID-19 drove this entrepreneur to advocate for mental health

As the owner of a marketing agency and digital academy, 35-year-old Bella Khaja was already struggling to ride the rapidly turning tides of the pandemic. Clients were scarce and any group workshops she managed to book often had to be suspended or moved online practically overnight due to restrictions.

Then, she was served a quarantine order (QO).

Bella was conducting a training session at a school when a member of her staff was notified that she was in the KTV COVID-19 cluster.

The cluster was first discovered in July, sparking a probe into KTV lounges that were operating as food and beverage outlets. The cluster was closed on Sep 8 after 28 straight days of no new cases.

“I was told she was in the cluster and had to be sent home immediately,” Bella told CNA Women in a virtual interview. “I had been in close contact with my staff and now I found myself in a room full of children. I was thinking, ‘what does this mean for the children?’

“There was a lot of anxiety. It caused a big ruckus.”

Bella said before experiencing a quarantine order personally, she didn’t really understand what it meant.

“Despite knowing about COVID-19 for two years now, I don’t think we have understood what really goes into a quarantine order. At first I thought, ‘What’s so difficult about being isolated?’”