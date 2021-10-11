Meet these young women who are turning passion into profit – all while still in school

If Forbes had a 16 under 16 list, these girls could very well be in the running for it.

Ten years ago, the United Nations (UN) declared Oct 11 the International Day of the Girl Child to promote the need to recognise and fulfil girls’ rights, address the unique challenges they face around the world, and empower them.

“Adolescent girls have the right to a safe, educated and healthy life, not only during these critical formative years but also as they mature into women,” said the UN on its website.

“If effectively supported during the adolescent years, girls have the potential to change the world – both as the empowered girls of today and as tomorrow’s workers, mothers, entrepreneurs, mentors, household heads and political leaders,” it added.

To mark the day, the UN is encouraging the global community to share stories of “inspiring adolescent girls” and “amplify their leadership, actions and impact to inspire others”.

And as CNA Women found out, there are three living right here in Singapore.

Amid the weight of the COVID-19 pandemic and the pressures of school, Casey Chen, Derya Okten and Lara Manchharam have tapped into their passions and turned them into side hustles – a feat that even adults would struggle with.

For Casey, 15, crafting handmade jewellery was a hobby she first picked up from her mother.

“I learned to make charms and necklaces from my mum, who does a lot of handcrafted things like soap, jewellery, crystals, phone covers and a lot more,” she told CNA Women.

This year, it occurred to her that starting a small business would be a “win-win situation”.

“I don’t only get to showcase my jewellery and creativity, I can also earn some pocket money,” said the Springfield Secondary School student.

So in June, she started @casreworkz, an Instagram account showcasing beaded accessories like bracelets, rings and phone charms, all edited into a grid designed around the trendy “kidcore” aesthetic.

Her accessories are priced between S$3.50 and S$15.