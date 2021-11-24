She had two brain aneurysms and a stroke in a year: One woman's journey to recovery

Sitting across from Dominique Low, you would never suspect that little more than a year ago, she was fighting for her life in the intensive care unit (ICU) of Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

To this day, the founder of Wanderlust Brand Communications has little recollection of what happened that fateful day in August 2020.

“I was in the bathroom and one of my cats had followed me in. The next thing I knew, I saw stars and collapsed onto the floor. And when I came to, it was to my cat’s yelping. I recall it being really loud and he was jumping on me, so I think he knew something was wrong,” the 49-year-old recounted.

Somehow, Low managed to open the bathroom door, where her partner saw that she had a huge bump on her head where she hit the floor.

“I managed to look in the mirror and realised that my arms kept shaking and I was still seeing stars, so he rushed me to the hospital, which turned to be an extremely good thing.”

Even Low’s partner, 47-year-old Greg Rawson, who co-owns the consultancy, had no idea how bad the situation was as she was still able to ask questions and give instructions during the car ride.

A RUPTURED BRAIN ANEURYSM

At the hospital, Low was sent for a CT scan and the doctors told Rawson that Low had a ruptured brain aneurysm – and that it would have to be treated immediately.

An aneurysm is a bulge in the blood vessel that can result from a weak blood vessel wall. This causes pressure to build up as blood passes through, causing the vessel to expand outwards like a balloon.

The heart and brain are the most common places for it to occur. In the brain, it can cause bleeding that can lead to haemorrhagic stroke, or worse, death.

Low was then whisked into surgery. Upon cutting into the area, Low’s doctor Dr Julian Han, associate consultant of neurosurgery at the National Neuroscience Institute at Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH), found another aneurysm, just next to the one that had ruptured, which hadn’t come up in the scan.