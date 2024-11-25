Can Duolingo really teach you a new language? Meet the woman behind the new AI features that make it better

Like many embarking on the journey of mastering a new language, Megan Bednarczyk understands the challenges that come with it.

The senior design manager at language-learning app Duolingo has been studying French using the popular platform for the last two years.

The 30-year-old recalled how she was in Paris a year ago, determined to put what she learnt to use. “I was at a restaurant and I knew the vocabulary to use, but the second someone spoke to me in French, I froze. I had no confidence to speak the language and it was so frustrating,” she said.

She fared better while on a recent trip to Paris. “This time, I had more confidence to speak French. I was given the French menu, and I ordered my meal in French,” said Bednarczyk with a hint of pride.

Bednarczyk credits her confidence to daily practice. And yes, Duo, the beloved green owl mascot of Duolingo that constantly reminds her (and other users) to keep up with her lessons.

She also has Lily to thank. Duolingo users would be familiar with Lily, the purple-haired, emo teenage character known for her sarcasm and moody demeanour.

UNDERSTANDING MISTAKES AND CREATING OPPORTUNITIES FOR CONVERSATION

Lily is also the face of Duolingo Max, the platform’s newest AI-powered subscription tier which offers two exclusive features: Explain My Answer and Roleplay. It was launched in March.

The two features came about after Bednarczyk and her team, which includes designers, illustrators, engineers, linguists and education experts, researched the pain points learners were facing: To understand their mistakes better and to have more opportunities for conversational practice.