One year of breastfeeding challenges as a first-time mum: Night feeds, immense joy and mastitis

When my son, Naim, was born 14 months ago, there were a million things my husband and I had to figure out, each one seemingly life-changing. No pressure at all on new parents, right?

One of these things was how to feed him. To me, the answer was obvious: I should breastfeed. Isn’t that the “easiest”, “most straightforward”, and “most natural” way to feed a baby? (Or, so I thought).

When I held my hours-old baby – his eyes still shut, my body bloated and aching from the insane experience of giving birth – and nursed him for the first time, the act felt both instinctive and miraculous. Even now, I marvel at the memory.

He smelled so sweet and pleasant, and it tickled my husband and me when he fell asleep after I had nursed him for just a few minutes. The experience was warm, comfortable, and for those few moments, I figured, hey, maybe parenting won’t be as difficult as I thought it would be.

Little did I know how un-straightforward breastfeeding would be.

THE STARS NEED TO ALIGN FOR SUCCESSFUL BREASTFEEDING

I was already drawn to the idea of breastfeeding when I was pregnant. My mum had breastfed my brothers and me, and nearly every motherhood resource I’d read extolled how good it was.

Nursing provides the baby with antibodies and nutrients, and also helps the mother with postpartum recovery while reducing her risk of certain diseases.