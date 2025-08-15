She trains guide dogs in Singapore so blind people can get around independently and confidently

Christina Teng is an early riser. Some mornings, it’s for a quiet walk to ease her mind. Most of the time, though, she’s out with a guide dog, navigating footpaths, traffic lights, and MRT stations with it.

The 45-year-old is Singapore’s only full-time guide dog mobility instructor, and she is training these dogs to one day lead a blind person safely to where he or she needs to go.

One of those people is Manabu, who lost part of his vision after being diagnosed with a rare eye disease called retinitis pigmentosa. Before he got his guide dog, Momo, he would spend more than two hours travelling from his home in Yishun to his workplace in Jurong East.

The journey was long not because of the distance, Teng said. It was because with only a white cane to guide him, navigating crowds, escalators and unexpected obstacles was slow and exhausting.

With Momo, which Teng trained, Manabu now makes this daily commute in under an hour. He relies on his dog to guide him, reducing his mental and physical stress.

“That’s the kind of difference a guide dog can make,” Teng said.