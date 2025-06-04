'Magical, intimate, special': Why this mum chose to deliver her two babies at home

Jiezhen Wu was about 20 weeks into her first pregnancy when she decided she did not want to give birth in the hospital. She and her husband were then renting a place in California, in the United States, after completing her master’s degree.

It was end-2020 and the world was still deep in COVID-19. Hospitals were overflowing with patients, and everyone remained anxious and preoccupied with the pandemic.

The conditions had Wu, then 31 years old, having second thoughts about giving birth in hospital, where appointments felt rushed and impersonal.

Once she was given the green light by her gynaecologist for a home birth – with the help of an experienced midwife – she didn’t look back.

“I’m sure there was more to birthing than what I had initially thought,” Wu said. She recalled how, years earlier, before marrying her husband Jared Kong in 2017, a friend had described the experience of giving birth to her baby as “beautiful and amazing”.

“When I heard that, I was genuinely puzzled. Could birth ever be amazing? I only thought it was scary, bloody and painful,” she said.