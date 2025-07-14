We must do better’: ItsRainingRaincoats founder on 10 years of helping Singapore’s migrant workers

No matter where you are in Singapore, or what time it is, you’d have to purposely shut your eyes and cover your ears not to notice migrant workers about. They build our homes, paint our buildings, construct our roads, clean our streets and clear our trash, repair ships, and hold many other jobs.

How Singaporeans viewed migrant workers a decade ago was a far cry from today. Then, it was a sentiment laced with indifference, sometimes animosity, suspicion, and even disdain.

That negative perception towards migrant workers was one of the reasons Dipa Swaminathan founded ItsRainingRaincoats.

“They build our homes, our roads, our MRT stations – yet for a long time, they were seen but not truly acknowledged,” the 53-year-old Singaporean said.

The story has been told many times, but still bears repeating: Over 10 years ago, Dipa was driving home in a thunderstorm when she spotted two workers trying to shield themselves from the rain with nothing but a piece of cardboard.

She offered them a lift and gave them her phone number. One of them, Murugan, later called her. He told her that he had been charged with attempted suicide – he had been mistreated by his employers, had fallen into debt, and felt there was no way out.

After Dipa, who is a lawyer, helped Murugan get his charges dropped and loans cleared, she felt compelled to continue looking out for migrant workers.

She began doing so in her personal capacity but quickly realised she needed a team, and formed ItsRainingRaincoats.

Back then, its purpose was simple: Have Singaporeans share what they had with them. A few friends joined her by pooling their items and money to support a few workers.

The word about what they were doing to support this marginalised group in Singapore quickly spread and ItsRainingRaincoats slowly grew into a full-fledged movement.

THE SHIFT TOWARDS CARING FOR MIGRANT WORKERS

“When we first started ItsRainingRaincoats, the perception of migrant workers was very poor,” Dipa, who works full-time as a legal risk manager, told CNA Women.