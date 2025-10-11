Born with dwarfism, she’s chasing her first half marathon – taking far more steps than others

At 4.30am on Dec 6, 2025, Kathleen Zhu will begin her half-marathon race at the Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon (SCSM). Together with thousands of other participants, she will start at the F1 Pit Building, and end her 21.1km run at the Padang.

This is the third time that the career coach is running in the SCSM – she completed 10km races in 2023 and 2024, but this is her first time running the half marathon.

The 43-year-old told CNA Women: “The distance from 10km to 21.1km is a big jump, and this will be one of the hardest goals I have set for myself.

“There is a real fear of not being able to complete the half marathon.”

Zhu’s concern is understandable. Born with dwarfism, she is 1.38m tall and has shorter limbs, which means a naturally shorter stride length.

Runners with dwarfism take significantly more steps to cover a distance and require more time and effort to complete a race.

“I enjoyed participating in the 10km runs, and decided it was time to shift to a greater goal of completing 21.1km,” said Zhu. Completing the half marathon was a goal she set for 2025, the other being skydiving, which she recently did in Dubai.