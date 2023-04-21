How I learnt the art of ketupat weaving from my mother-in-law and what it taught me about family

For me, the highlight of every Hari Raya celebration is the food. I eagerly anticipate the fragrant rice dishes, beef rendang, sambal goreng, sambal udang, lauk lemak and more.

In my parents’ household, the whole family would work together to prepare these dishes. Accompanying them will be the handmade ketupat we bought in Geylang Serai, and the result is a beautiful, delicious feast to welcome the festivities.

Since I got married and joined my spouse’s family, I’ve discovered a new dimension to the festivities – the joy of preparing the ketupat at home.

Every year, my in-laws would weave the ketupat in the cosy space of their living room. A delicate and beautiful art passed down through generations, ketupat weaving in this family is now led by my mother-in-law, Nura Abdullah, who first learned how to weave it when she was 11 years old.

A tradition unique to the people in the Malay archipelago, ketupat is made of two strips of janur leaves (young coconut leaves), woven together in a crisscross pattern. “The crisscross design symbolises togetherness and unity,” my mother-in-law told me. “These two values are very close to the Malay tradition and the celebration of Hari Raya.”