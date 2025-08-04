She started a pottery brand that feeds street kids in Vietnam – all because of a hotel cup she used on holiday

Interrupting her idyllic beach vacation, she took a Grab ride across paddy fields to the middle of nowhere with her one- and three-year-old daughters, where she bought six beautiful bowls.

But her obsession did not stop there. For reasons she could not explain, she felt compelled to find the artisans who made them.

After Google translating with a wholesaler who did not speak English, Lovatt was told to return the next day. She did, and was given the name of a small pottery studio. No website. No corresponding address on Google Maps. Another dead end.

With her holiday ending, Lovatt returned to Singapore. But she continued searching and chanced upon a random post with the pottery studio’s name on Foursquare. It felt like a long shot, but Lovatt asked a Vietnamese friend to make a trip to the address for her.

The studio had moved but her friend tracked them down to their new location and told Lovatt. The owner mentioned that they did exports, and that is how, in 2024, Lovatt became the unlikely founder of an ethical handmade pottery brand Lily and Sophia, named after her two children.

MEALS FOR CHILDREN

Her brand offers a small selection of handmade pottery by the women-run studio. Lovatt’s mission: To share these beautiful pieces with others, uplift the female artisans who made them, and help feed the street kids of Vietnam.

Every cup sold at Lily and Sophia provides one meal for a homeless child who might otherwise go hungry. Every bowl or plate sold provides two meals. Each serving dish, three meals.

“As a mother, it is really unbearable to think of street kids going hungry. If I can provide one meal for them, that matters. It’s not just a meal, it’s hope,” said Lovatt, who works with Blue Dragon Children’s Foundation, a Vietnamese charity that helps street kids and supports human trafficking victims in the country.