Stuck in line: Why women spend more time in the loo – and why the queue is always so long

We’ve all been there, shifting from foot to foot in a restroom queue that seems to move at a glacial pace, while men stride in and out of theirs like it’s an express lane.

Ask any woman why it always takes so long and you’ll probably get a shrug and a bemused reply along the lines of “that’s just how it is”.

But the reason for the never-ending queue – and the longer time women spend in the restroom – is simple: Women’s and men’s toilets are unequal by design.

In the female restroom, stalls take up more space than urinals and include additional amenities such as sanitary bins and baby seats. Yet, women’s restrooms are often allocated the same amount of space as men’s toilets – a move that sounds fair in theory but ends up doing the opposite in practice.

Jack Sim, the founder of the World Toilet Organization, told CNA Women that it wasn’t until the 2000s that the idea of ‘potty parity’, which began in the West in the 1980s, started to take hold in Asia.

The movement arose to tackle the problem of women facing longer waiting times in public toilets, often due to old building codes that mandated that there had to be an equal number of fixtures for each gender, but didn’t take into account that women spend a longer time in the restroom compared with men.