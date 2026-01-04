My husband and I got our own place a year ago but I still can't bear to move out of my parents' home

Beyond easing the strain on my wallet, I lean on my parents in ways that lighten the daily mental load of running a household – remembering events we need to attend, caring for my toddler when work demands more of me, sharing cooking tasks, doing the laundry, and answering the eternal question of what to eat for dinner.

That shared responsibility is what makes the space feel comfortable rather than crowded.

In my parents’ home, I don’t need to tiptoe around anyone. I can express my needs and ask for help without fear of resentment or judgment. I am trusted to make decisions as an adult.

But I’m aware that I’m in a privileged position. My parents are healthy and able. The house is large enough for our multigenerational family. My husband and I get along well with my parents. And we respect each other’s boundaries.

I’m also aware that there are others for whom living with parents isn’t an ideal choice. They may have to do so because of finances, caregiving, or other responsibilities.

Even siblings can feel differently. My brother was raised by the same two people, but is more than happy to have his own place as a single adult.

For me, this arrangement makes sense. It makes me feel at ease, safe, and certain that I belong.

Having my mum around means having someone I can confide in. We disagree a lot, but being able to get her perspectives on issues still matters to me, even if it means having to hear hard truths about why I need to let go of certain friends or how to navigate complicated family situations.

My dad may not speak as candidly with me, but I know I can always trust and rely on him to be there for me.

And yes, there is the occasional chiding – an inescapable hallmark of any Asian household – but my parents’ playful jabs at, for instance, my inability to reach their standards of neatness, rarely make me feel like I’m failing at adulthood. More often, these remind me that I’m simply moving through life at my own pace.

That reliance goes both ways. My parents depend on my husband and me, too. We’re right there with them to help with tech issues, manage online bills, navigate medical appointments, fix the car, and even kill cockroaches. We’re there to hold my parents’ hands, sometimes literally, through everyday hassles.