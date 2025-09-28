After easing her mum’s pain with one prick to draw blood, she vowed to give all patients the same care

Whenever she gets a new patient, her first task is to find a good vein. She eventually selects one based on size, stability and accessibility.

Size-wise, veins should be “prominent enough” and have a “good volume” of blood, while a stable vein is less likely to roll or move when the needle is inserted. And accessibility refers to how easy it is to get to the vein with the needle.

If no good vein can be found, the phlebotomist may need to try “alternative sites or methods”, or ask for assistance from doctors, she said.

Siti also uses the brief moments before the needle goes in to connect with the patient, as each copes differently just before the jab. One might ask her to cue a deep breath, while another might prefer to pinch their own skin.

A first-timer might act “macho”, she’s also observed, yet faint without warning if no one spots their anxiety about needles.

Yet, one thing is common: “They will always tell us how they control their pain or handle their stress,” she said.

“That’s why you should use the very short period of time to build rapport with your patient. There’s very important information you should get.”

Being fully present with the patient is key, she added, highlighting one of her mum’s lessons from her two-year recovery.

“She’d often share with me, ‘As a patient, when the nurse comes towards me, I can feel it, whether this nurse is doing her job from (the) inside out (or) just doing the work for money,” she said.

“If you’re facing a (personal) problem, put that behind you and be there for the patient. It’s not about you anymore.”

BEYOND THE NEEDLE

In fact, Siti’s quiet, enduring dedication recently inspired a design project celebrating Mount Elizabeth Hospital’s first major refurbishment since 1979.