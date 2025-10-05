Why this ex-teacher’s handmade bags spark a frenzy every month and sell out within minutes

Her bags typically sell out within 10 to 15 minutes each month. Once, they were even snapped up in three minutes. Shoppers who were a tad too slow to check out lost their cart.

Meet Tey Pei Hwa, founder and solopreneur of homegrown kiss-lock bag brand Rags to Peaches.

She is neither a hotshot designer nor a luxury brand owner. She has no marketing budget or factory labour.

Every month, the 39-year-old simply shuts herself in her small studio making 40 to 50 of these bags, known as gamaguchis. Every cut and every stitch is made by her.