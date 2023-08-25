National athlete Shanti Pereira reveals toughest period in her career and how she bounced back

She’s on top of the world, with a well-earned title as Asia’s top woman sprinter. In 2023 alone, Shanti Pereira, 26, has broken both her own personal records and national records multiple times.

In the process, she became the first Singaporean woman to win both the 100m and 200m race at the same SEA Games, set a SEA Games record for the 200m, and won double gold at the Asian Athletics Championships, after coming up top in the 100m and 200m race.

But of course, such achievements don’t come easy.

In a recent episode of Class 95 DJ Jean Danker’s podcast, R U Okay?, Shanti shared more about why “2018, right up to early 2022” was a really tough period for her and how she picked herself up from there.

Shanti spoke about how her relationship with her coach, whom she views as a father, also helped her in her journey to become a better sprinter.

Speaking about how she approaches training sessions and setbacks when racing, Shanti said: “It takes me (a) really, really long to come out of a bad race or training session.”

The sprinter is currently in Budapest to compete in the World Athletics Championships.

She went on to add that training overseas and seeing how other athletes are the same with these bad races or days really helped her adjust her perspective.

“I kind of realised that it’s not just me that has bad days, it’s all of us. It sucks to see but it happens to everyone and there’s really nothing much you can do about what’s happened in the past,” she said.

And in the same vein, that is how she managed to pick herself up from a slump she went through in 2018.