From wedding decor to Gardens by the Bay: Meet the self-taught artist behind giant flower installations

When Koh Pei Li created a hongbao box made of paper flowers for her wedding in 2014, her intention was to add a personal touch to the celebrations. Little did she know that, a decade later, her creations would be seen at local icons such as Gardens by the Bay and retail spaces across Singapore.

After she styled her own wedding, Koh began doing the same for others as a side hustle to fuel her artistic passion. Then still holding a corporate job in chemical sales, she called her company 8Dec – her birth date, plus ‘Dec’ for decor, “so it fell into place perfectly”.

The Singaporean chemistry graduate left the corporate world in 2016 to focus on motherhood after her first daughter was born and worked on wedding styling projects when her baby was asleep. Her second daughter was born two years later.