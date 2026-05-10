From baby carriers to Tamil books: How 4 Singapore mums built businesses for children

The brand is proudly size-inclusive, catering to a wide spectrum of body types. Carriers and slings are available in a range of colours and designs for newborns to five-year-olds, costing from S$79 to S$379.

The products are available online and through Shopee and TikTok. The brand also offers in-person visits at its warehouse in Yishun, by appointment.

Ng is now a mother of five children aged 13, 11, four, two, and one month, and her journey has taught her the power of delegation, trust and empowering like-minded mothers to grow alongside her and support the business operations.

Her Soulslings team is made up of Singaporean mums – two full-time staff and several part-timers – and the work culture is “designed to be flexible and empathetic”. Each team member decides on a rhythm that works best for her, while also respecting other team members’ boundaries and responsibilities.

ABCS OF TAMIL: MAKING LANGUAGE FUN

Aysha Iqbal’s love for Tamil began in primary school, thanks to a teacher who went the extra mile to help her become fluent in a short time. In secondary school, she joined the Indian Cultural Society as a co-curricular activity, which helped her feel connected to her community and heritage.

As a young mother, she observed that the connection that Singaporean Indians had with Tamil was fading. “I noticed a growing decline in children’s interest in their mother tongue and I felt a strong need to act before it was too late,” said the 43-year-old.