Women in the US wear ‘subway shirts’ to avoid harassment in public – what do women in Singapore think?

Have you heard of the "subway shirt" trend? No, it has nothing to do with fast food and sandwiches but an unlikely mix of fashion, public transportation in the United States – and an ongoing discussion about women's safety.

Taking its name from the public trains of the US, the "subway shirt" refers to oversized clothing that women wear in public areas to avoid sexual harassment.

Defined by the Association of Women for Action and Research in Singapore as "offensive, unwanted and unwelcome behaviour of a sexual nature", harassment includes actions such as catcalling, leering and making obscene gestures.

With the US and the UK in the thick of the summer season, the trend has exploded there, with the hashtag #SubwayShirt making its rounds on TikTok. The videos feature women wearing an additional shirt over their chosen outfits while riding the train as a safety measure, and removing that extra shirt when they feel more secure or in a safer location.

Many of these videos have garnered millions of views, with women expressing support in the comments section.