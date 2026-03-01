While Singapore sleeps, these women volunteer to keep elderly patients in hospital company

When Sharon Lim was a child, she was often hospitalised because of asthma. She remembers eagerly awaiting family visits and feeling lonely, especially at night.

On sleepless nights, she walked around the ward to talk to other children. She also helped the nurses with small tasks like folding cotton pads.

“I think that was when my desire to care for others really took root,” said the 65-year-old retiree. “My asthma attacks eventually stopped in my 30s, but those childhood experiences never left me.”

Lim came across a newspaper advertisement in 2007 – Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH) was recruiting volunteers for its inaugural Night Sitters programme to befriend and monitor patients.

The timing stood out to her as it wouldn’t disrupt her family’s routine, and she also knew not many people would be willing to volunteer during those hours. So she signed up and, 19 years on, is still part of the programme – the only volunteer who has been there since the start.

The Night Sitters programme operates across four wards that care for a higher proportion of patients who are at increased risk of falls and have cognitive impairments such as dementia.

Volunteers choose between two shifts – 9pm to midnight, or 4am to 7am. There are just a few requirements: They must be over 18, like to stay up late and enjoy interacting with seniors.