While Singapore sleeps, these women volunteer to keep elderly patients in hospital company
A Singaporean retiree, an Indian national and a Filipino domestic worker give up their sleep to sit with elderly hospital patients so they don’t feel alone at night. As volunteers in Tan Tock Seng Hospital’s Night Sitters programme, they say the experience has deepened their empathy.
When Sharon Lim was a child, she was often hospitalised because of asthma. She remembers eagerly awaiting family visits and feeling lonely, especially at night.
On sleepless nights, she walked around the ward to talk to other children. She also helped the nurses with small tasks like folding cotton pads.
“I think that was when my desire to care for others really took root,” said the 65-year-old retiree. “My asthma attacks eventually stopped in my 30s, but those childhood experiences never left me.”
Lim came across a newspaper advertisement in 2007 – Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH) was recruiting volunteers for its inaugural Night Sitters programme to befriend and monitor patients.
The timing stood out to her as it wouldn’t disrupt her family’s routine, and she also knew not many people would be willing to volunteer during those hours. So she signed up and, 19 years on, is still part of the programme – the only volunteer who has been there since the start.
The Night Sitters programme operates across four wards that care for a higher proportion of patients who are at increased risk of falls and have cognitive impairments such as dementia.
Volunteers choose between two shifts – 9pm to midnight, or 4am to 7am. There are just a few requirements: They must be over 18, like to stay up late and enjoy interacting with seniors.
Lim told CNA Women that she enjoys interacting with patients and has learnt that simple things matter, such as chatting with them or just sitting beside them.
Her most memorable experience involved a patient who missed his son desperately but couldn’t speak due to throat problems.
Using paper to communicate, Lim realised he wanted to call him, so she checked with the nurses and used the ward’s cordless phone to contact his son, who worked two jobs and rarely had time to visit.
“I shared that his father missed him a lot and he consoled his father,” she said. “The patient gestured thanks and was calmer.”
There are currently 30 active volunteers in the Night Sitters programme. Some come in a few times a week, and others come in weekly on a regular basis – there is no minimum number of nights required per week.
They observe patients and provide feedback to nurses on any unusual behaviour.
They also calm anxious patients and attend to simple needs such as serving water.
Lim’s commitment to volunteering was recognised with a Healthcare Humanity Award in 2017. The awards honour outstanding healthcare workers who demonstrate exceptional care, compassion and humanity in their work.
She also received the Exemplary Patient Caregiver Award (EPCA) given out by the National Healthcare Group in 2024, and in 2025, was named one of the top 20 contributors to TTSH’s volunteer programmes.
Volunteering is a big part of Lim’s life. During the pandemic, she joined charity organisation Willing Hearts, waking up at 4am to walk an hour to pack food for distribution. After completing a yoga teacher course, she currently conducts classes at Geylang East Home for the Aged.
The Night Sitters programme has taught her how to manage her emotions, she said. When she began volunteering, she was very affected by patients’ stories – when elderly patients spoke about death, she would walk away and cry.
“Over time, I learnt that caring doesn’t always mean fixing or advising; sometimes, it’s just listening,” she said. “Now, I can sit with them, hear what they want to say and give them space to express themselves calmly.
“Interacting with seniors has slowly built my confidence. I’ve learnt to be patient even when patients are angry or throwing tantrums – because they are often scared, frustrated or in pain,” Lim added.
“THEY REMIND ME OF MY PARENTS BACK IN INDIA”
Senthilkumar Kayalvizhi, 34, works as a sales assistant at Mustafa Centre from 10.30am to 10pm, with just one day off per week, typically a Wednesday. Despite her gruelling schedule, since May 2025, she regularly volunteers from 4am to 7am on her day off.
Kayalvizhi said she’s interested in healthcare and nursing, and wanted to better understand what it’s like to work within a hospital environment. She’s also considering a mid-career switch to nursing in the future, “so this felt like a meaningful way to gain exposure”.
“Most volunteer programmes that run during office hours or weekends are difficult for me to commit to,” said the Indian national, who has been in Singapore since 2008. “With Night Sitters, I’m able to volunteer on my days off, so it’s more manageable for me.”
The choice to be involved in eldercare is also a personal one. “I like to interact with seniors because they remind me of my parents back in India,” she told CNA Women.
“Being with them makes me feel connected to my family. I also see this as a way to learn more about taking care of the elderly, which will help me prepare for when I need to care for my ageing parents.” Her father is 63 and a retired police sub-inspector while her 52-year-old mother is a homemaker.
The early-morning slot is when most patients are awake and Kayalvizhi described it as “a very interactive shift”, talking to them and assisting with their needs.
“Chatting with patients is my favourite part of volunteering,” said Kayalvizhi, a mum to two teenage boys. “They feel comfortable opening up and I feel very happy knowing that simply listening and being present can ease their emotional burden.”
DOMESTIC WORKER BY DAY, NIGHT SITTER AT NIGHT
Jean Tanza Dagatan, a 46-year-old Filipino foreign domestic worker, has been the primary caregiver to her 91-year-old employer for many years, accompanying her during frequent hospital stays at TTSH.
As a result, she learnt proper caregiving techniques and wanted to use these skills to help others.
Additionally, Dagatan pursued a nursing course on Sundays from June 2024 to March 2025 and was encouraged to volunteer at a local hospital or nursing home to gain experience. She has been a Night Sitter since May 2025.
“Nights in the hospital can be especially challenging and I wanted to offer my help to those in need,” she said. “The Night Sitters programme also suited my schedule well.”
Before leaving for her 9pm shift, Dagatan prepares all meals and necessities for her employer. As it’s just the two of them at home, she also had a security camera installed at home to monitor her employer while volunteering.
Dagatan feels a strong connection with the elderly patients. Seeing them lying in hospital beds, often feeling weak or anxious, motivates her to do what she can to ease their burden and help them feel more comfortable.
“Many patients love talking to me when they’re unable to sleep,” said Dagatan. “Most of the time, I just listen and let them share what’s on their mind.
“I remember one patient who held my hand and shared her struggles and anxieties. I told her not to think too much and to try to be happy but I also reassured her that I’m here, looking after her.
“Moments like these make me feel that my presence really matters, even in small ways.”
A REWARDING, LIFE-CHANGING EXPERIENCE
The three women said their volunteering experience has been rewarding. Kayalvizhi described it as “a life-changing experience” that has helped her to develop patience and learn how to interact with others with care and empathy.
Spending time with seniors is peaceful as they often share their life experiences, perspectives and advice, which gives Kayalvizhi “a different way of looking at things”.
Lim acknowledged that volunteering “has its ups and downs” but she draws strength “from the comfort and joy that I am able to bring to others, which motivates me to persevere”.
Dagatan has even encouraged her nursing classmates to join the Night Sitters programme – she feels it’s valuable not only for caregivers but anyone who wants to gain experience helping people in need. It has also changed her as a person and “strengthened my interest in humanity”.
Her employer, who only wanted to be known as Mabel, has noticed this too.
“Since she started volunteering, I’ve noticed positive changes in the way she cares for me at home,” she said. “She helps more with my care and she has become more caring and gentle. I feel proud of her when I see these improvements.”
