CNA Women launches its first podcast, Womankind, on Saturday (Nov 5). The podcast, hosted by CNA Women editor Penelope Chan and correspondent Hidayah Salamat, discusses issues women should be talking to each other about – but aren't.

From the discomfort of women's health testing to the reasons why women aren't having as many orgasms, Womankind demystifies the issues of the modern woman – talk-show-style – with the help of experts ranging from gynaecologists to sex therapists.

“We want our listeners to think of Womankind as eavesdropping on a group of friends chatting about the topic of the day – with a few juicy details thrown in. It’s genuine, it’s warm and it’s honest,“ said CNA Women editor Penelope Chan.

The first season of Womankind will have a total of eight episodes, each lasting about 30 minutes – perfect for listening in on your weekend jog.

Guests include actress and model Sheila Sim, as well as Shilpa Jain, founder of online counselling service Talk Your Heart Out.

Episodes of Womankind will go live every Saturday, starting Nov 5 with the pilot episode: "Why do women find it so hard to ask for help?".

You can listen to the Womankind podcast on the CNA website.