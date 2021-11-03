What is emotional cheating? Experts on how the pandemic increased risk of infidelity

It’s been said that when it comes to extra-marital affairs and cheating on their spouses, men are opportunistic while women aren’t. While some women might get into a physical (read: sexual) affair, in many instances, the liaison is an emotional one.

Interestingly, even though an emotional connection can at times be even more intimate than a physical one, some women don’t see this as cheating.

“When it comes to the differences in the way men and women cheat, as well as their motivations for cheating behaviour, it is important to understand the differences in terms of what men and women value in sexual relationships,” said John Shepherd Lim, chief wellbeing officer at Singapore Counselling Centre.

WHY WOMEN AND MEN CHEAT

Lim said that research has shown that “male sexual desires tend to be driven by physical rather than psychological factors, while women are attracted to and turned on by emotional intimacy and connection”.

This can translate into men being more likely to want to satisfy sexual urges as they are able to compartmentalise sex and intimate connections, whereas there usually has to be an element of romance, intimacy and connection for a woman.