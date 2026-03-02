What women should prioritise when investing in their 20s, 30s, 40s, 50s and beyond
Investing has never been more accessible – but knowing what to prioritise at each stage of life is another matter. From building discipline in your 20s to planning for sustainability in your 50s, this third instalment of CNA Women’s money series breaks down the key financial moves to consider at every step.
It’s easier to start investing today, and more women are starting their financial journey at a younger age, say investment experts.
“There are more platforms to choose from and a huge amount of educational content available online,” said So Sin Tin, chief client officer at Endowus, a digital wealth management platform.
The key to taking that first step is simply to start – and be consistent about it. “The earlier you start, the higher the probability of building a meaningful investment portfolio over time,” So said.
But if you worry that you need a large sum of money to begin, don’t be.
“Starting small helps you form the habit and allows compounding to work quietly in the background. And over the years or decades, that steady commitment will matter far more than timing the market or making big, one-off contributions,” explained So.
Even if you’re starting later, it’s not too late to begin. Late starters can use dollar-cost averaging, or DCA, where you invest a fixed amount of money at regular intervals, say monthly, into the same asset, rather than a single large sum, said Jonathan Leong, head of wholesale, Southeast Asia, at global investment management company Fidelity International.
Leong added that DCA can be paired with income-oriented, diversified portfolios to grow one’s savings, although with rising costs along with healthcare and lifestyle needs, it’s also important to scale up your monthly investment contributions as your income grows.
IN YOUR 20S: JUST START – AND BUILD DISCIPLINE
Lay the groundwork, which includes learning the basics of budgeting, setting aside an emergency fund, clearing any high-interest debts and starting to invest, even if the amounts might feel small, advised So.
Instead of thinking in absolute dollars, look at your investments in percentages, advised Leong. For instance, investing S$10,000 with a 6 per cent annual return and leaving it untouched, can grow to about S$18,000 in 10 years and nearly S$58,000 in 30 years.
While you might have low financial capital in terms of savings at this stage, you have high human capital, which is decades of future earning power ahead of you.
Besides, with women’s longer lifespans, investing in your 20s will allow your money to generate returns that over a long period can accelerate the growth of your savings, even with these smaller contributions for your future retirement.
To start, try automated monthly DCA into diversified portfolios, which can include using investment apps like uSmart SG, Moomoo SG and Webull SG.
Doing so not only takes away the stress of remembering exactly when you need to do your top-ups but also builds discipline in your financial journey.
And when choosing these apps, both Leong and So advised looking at platforms that are regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore.
“Stick with reputable brands and managers and remember that the cheapest option isn’t always the best,” said Leong.
Apps that prioritise automated tools like auto-invest, rebalancing and dividend reinvestment can also help you stick to your plan.
In addition, “look beyond the headline returns and understand all layers of costs, from platform fees, fund fees and transaction charges, because every extra percentage point in fees comes directly out of your long-term returns,” added So.
IN YOUR 30S: MORE INTENTIONAL FINANCIAL PLANNING
As your career progresses, so will your commitments – buying a home, starting a family – and this is when “financial planning needs to be more intentional”, said So.
One way to do this is by separating your savings into different “buckets” based on your goals. For example, you might set aside one pot for your wedding or home down payment, another for medium-term needs, and a separate one for long-term goals such as retirement.
This makes it easier to track your progress and decide how each bucket should be invested.
For money you expect to use in the next few years, consider more conservative options such as money market or bond funds. You could also keep funds in cash savings accounts for easy access, or in fixed deposits, which are bank-insured and lock in your money for a set period in exchange for a guaranteed interest rate, advised So.
For long-term needs, look to a broad, diversified core portfolio that includes a wide mix of asset classes, such as stocks, bonds and even alternatives like gold.
You could also consider global mutual funds, which invest across different countries, asset classes and markets, as part of a long-term strategy aimed at balancing growth and stability, said Leong.
Diversifying your investments this way can reduce volatility. This is because even if one country’s economy were to be hit by a recession, other regions may cushion the impact, he explained.
Reinvesting dividends to buy more shares can also help your money grow faster over time through compounding, added Leong.
IN YOUR 40S: PEAK EARNING YEARS TO STRENGTHEN YOUR LONG-TERM PLAN
With your career stabilising, the priority should shift to strengthening your long-term financial plan, which includes reviewing your current investment approach to see if it’s still appropriate for your financial goals, advised So.
To work towards different goals – such as your children’s education or a major purchase – you can set up separate investment pots for each one. The mix of investments should depend on how soon you’ll need the money and how much risk you’re comfortable taking, So said.
You can also consider increasing your fixed-income exposure for security and inflation protection, said Leong.
For instance, you may consider reducing exposure to riskier assets like stocks and allocating more to safer, income-generating options such as Singapore Government Securities bonds. These can provide more stable returns and help cushion your portfolio against market volatility.
This approach can support your medium-term goals and cash flow needs, added So.
Instead of automatically reinvesting your dividends, you could choose to receive them as cash to support everyday expenses, especially if you’re planning a career break or early retirement, advised Leong.
And as a longer lifespan means that your retirement savings will need to stretch further, you can also review your Central Provident Fund (CPF) Ordinary Account to see how it can complement your other assets. This, So explained, can help bring clarity to the role your CPF can play in your broader investment plan and overall retirement portfolio.
While many might choose to leave one’s CPF untouched because of the perceived safety of guaranteed returns, So said that over long periods, inflation can reduce the real value of those returns – and you may miss out on higher potential growth elsewhere.
Instead, she suggested building a balanced portfolio that matches your risk tolerance and retirement timeline. That means investing your CPF savings in a consistent, cost-conscious way, rather than leaving it idle.
This could involve spreading your CPF investments across different assets such as stocks, bonds, unit trusts or exchange-traded funds, which provide diversification and are often lower in cost.
IN YOUR 50S AND BEYOND: SUSTAINABILITY AND SECURITY
As retirement draws closer, So recommends reviewing the plans you’ve made thus far. For example, do your funds support the lifestyle you want, and are you prepared for unexpected health or caregiving expenses?
At the same time, stay engaged with your investments and the financial markets. “Retirement is a new chapter, not the end of your financial journey,” said Leong.
And though it might be tempting to switch to conservative planning at this stage, So advised against it, because with longer life expectancy, it can limit long-term growth.
Instead, adjust your investment portfolio to account for inflation, rising healthcare costs, and your current and retirement lifestyle needs, said Leong.
This means keeping some money easily accessible – such as cash or no-penalty fixed deposits – in case of medical or other major expenses. It also means being cautious about products that lock up your money and charge penalties for early withdrawal, such as certain investment-linked policies.
This is because maintaining steady income and preserving your purchasing power over what could be 30 years of retirement becomes increasingly important, So said.
If stability is your priority, consider assets that provide regular income and aim to preserve capital, such as high-quality bonds, diversified income portfolios or cash-flow oriented funds. These can help support your lifestyle without relying solely on market growth, advised So.
An option could also come in the form of property downsizing. “For many households, property makes up a significant majority of total net worth. While it feels familiar and tangible, it is also concentrated, illiquid (an asset that cannot be quickly converted into cash) and often leveraged,” explained So.
While downsizing can reduce expenses and free up cash, So added that timing matters. Transaction costs and how you reinvest the proceeds will affect whether it truly supports your retirement income and flexibility.
In this instance, she said that it would be helpful to step back and assess whether too much wealth is tied up in a single asset – the property – and whether that limits cash flexibility needed around healthcare, lifestyle choices or unexpected expenses.
Ultimately, think of your portfolio as a well-balanced diet, focusing on quality for strength, growth for vitality and liquidity for flexibility, with diversification as the foundation, advised Leong.
“Financial independence is a lifelong process, and every step – no matter how small – compounds into meaningful progress.
“By staying informed, disciplined and adaptable, women can ensure that their money works as hard as they do, paving the way for security and opportunity across every stage of life,” added Leong.
The information provided in this article is for general informational purposes only and should not be considered financial or investment advice. Readers should conduct their own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor.
