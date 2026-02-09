Superficial swiping, dead-end texting: Why some young women are looking for love beyond dating apps

For many Singapore women, their 20s mark the beginning of their dating journey and search for love. Dating apps are often a first stop, where swiping through an endless stream of profiles becomes a daily activity.

Some find success, but others find the process tiring and frustrating – mismatched intentions, undefined relationships and dead-end texting abound. Love can start to feel elusive – they crave more intentional, genuine ways to connect.

Enter these unexpected avenues to find love: blind-date platforms, dating coaches, singles mixers, and anonymous matchmaking apps.

BACK TO BASICS: BLIND DATES

Financial advisor Jade Koh was ready to resume dating after breaking up with her boyfriend of four years.

At first, the 30-year-old turned to dating apps, but an advertisement on Instagram for Kopi Date, which curates blind dates for people looking for long-term relationships, caught her eye.

Singles sign up online and once enrolled, they hop onto an “onboarding” call so the team can get to know them better – their personality, relationship background, values – to align expectations for potential matches.

After a few days, singles are notified of their arranged blind date via the Kopi Date app and simply show up on the scheduled day.

The day after, the team follows up with an optional “bar chat” to gather feedback, regardless of whether participants wish to continue seeing their match. The session also guides post-date reflection and allows singles to share experiences from past dates.