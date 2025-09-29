Logo
Logo

World

Trump says US to impose 100% tariff on movies made outside the country
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement

World

Trump says US to impose 100% tariff on movies made outside the country

29 Sep 2025 10:02PM (Updated: 29 Sep 2025 10:05PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Source: Reuters/ec
Advertisement

RECOMMENDED

Content is loading...
Advertisement