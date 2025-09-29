Advertisement World Trump says US to impose 100% tariff on movies made outside the country 29 Sep 2025 10:02PM (Updated: 29 Sep 2025 10:05PM) Bookmark Bookmark Share WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn Read a summary of this article on FAST. Get bite-sized news via a newcards interface. Give it a try. Click here to return to FAST Tap here to return to FAST FAST Source: Reuters/ec Advertisement RECOMMENDED Content is loading... Advertisement Expand to read the full story Get bite-sized news via a newcards interface. Give it a try. Click here to return to FAST Tap here to return to FAST FAST