Advertisement World US comics slam 'censorship' after Jimmy Kimmel pulled 19 Sep 2025 06:39PM Bookmark Bookmark Share WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn Read a summary of this article on FAST. Get bite-sized news via a newcards interface. Give it a try. Click here to return to FAST Tap here to return to FAST FAST Source: AFP/ec Advertisement RECOMMENDED Content is loading... Advertisement Expand to read the full story Get bite-sized news via a newcards interface. Give it a try. Click here to return to FAST Tap here to return to FAST FAST