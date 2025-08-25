A more luxurious way to rest and reset
Ogawa’s massage chairs blend thoughtful design and patented technology to bring personalised recovery into the home.
Rest and recovery are essential for staying productive – but in a fast-paced, always-on world, they often feel out of reach. Long hours and constant screen time have made switching off something that need to be scheduled, rather than something that happens naturally. In response, more people are rethinking how their homes can support rest – and turning to technology to help make winding down part of their routine.
Ogawa Group has built its business around this need. Backed by more than 2,000 global patents, it develops massage chairs that ease tension, support recovery and adapt to individual routines. The latest range combines smart features with refined designs – built to suit different spaces, habits and lifestyles.
THE PINNACLE OF MASSAGE INNOVATION
Leading Ogawa’s continued innovation is the new Biovis – the most advanced massage chair in its lineup. Drawing on more than a decade of engineering and over 10 patented technologies, it offers 10,800 massage combinations tailored to individual needs.
At its core is the Biovision Engine, which integrates five intelligent systems to deliver precision-calibrated treatment every time. Vis.Anatomy applies advanced ergonomics to create a snug cradle that supports the body. Vis.Physics refines movement and pressure for smooth, deliberate strokes – all the way down to your soles. VIS.Engineering adds mechanical control, ensuring each massage motion responds intuitively to your body’s needs.
Comfort is further enhanced by VIS.Material Science, which draws on textile research to craft upholstery that combines softness with durability. And for the finishing touch, VIS.Neurowave adjusts rhythm and sensation to create a restorative, full-body experience.
While the chair responds to sensor data in real time, you remain in control. The first-in-market 12-inch Infinity Pad offers a clean, intuitive interface to personalise each session. Completing the experience are integrated light and sound therapy, and a zero-gravity recline – which positions the body to distribute weight evenly and reduce pressure on the spine and joints – for a truly immersive reset.
MADE FOR DEMANDING, ACTIVE LIFESTYLES
Whether you’re navigating long hours at work, frequently flying for business or recovering from intense training, quality rest makes all the difference.
The newly upgraded Master Drive i2 massage chair offers 5,184 intelligent massage variations to ease tension and support faster recovery. The built-in Quantum Sync Health Tracker monitors your physical state in real time, finetuning each session to your needs. For added control, the sleek EvoSphere interface lets you make quick adjustments on the fly. Backed by four patented technologies, the chair calibrates pressure, depth and coverage to target everything from fatigue to muscle strain.
Also in the series, the Master Drive Posh shares the same performance-led focus. Powered by four sets of M.5 Gen Microprocessors, it features Intelligent Muscle Mapping Technology that scans and responds to your body with precision – promoting recovery and restoring energy. Built with the same ergonomic precision as the i2, the Posh stands out with a sculpted silhouette inspired by luxury automotive seating.
COMPLETE CARE IN A SPACE-SAVING DESIGN
Wellness should never take a back seat – even in smaller homes. With compact living in mind, Ogawa introduces the Genix 3: the world’s first hybrid massage chair designed with the proportions of an armchair or lounge chair. Whether you prefer a minimalist aesthetic or are working with limited space, this streamlined lounger offers full-body relief without compromising on form or function.
Equipped with eight built-in programmes to cater to different needs and body types, the Genix 3 is made for the whole household – from gentle kneads for older users to more targeted routines that ease muscle tension and aid recovery.
For those with a little more room to spare, the Cosmo X-2 offers a step up in personalisation. Driven by Ogawa’s X Gen Engine, it lets you customise massage combinations and address specific areas of discomfort.
Ogawa’s latest range is designed for modern living, proving that with innovative and thoughtful design, rest has a place in every home.
Take the Ogawa guided questionnaire to find the right massage chair for your home or lifestyle.