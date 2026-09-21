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Rethinking what self-care looks like
From mental well-being and personalised treatments to flavourful dining, Palais Renaissance offers more ways to make self-care part of everyday life.
Self-care need not always mean an extended spa stay or a meditative day out in nature. Sometimes, it can be found in more familiar places. With a mix of experiences that nourish, pamper and indulge, Palais Renaissance is bringing different aspects of well-being under one roof.
As conversations around well-being evolve, so too does our understanding of what self-care can look like. Rather than simply “taking a break”, it can mean making intentional choices that help us feel better – whether that is making space for our mental and emotional well-being, choosing a nourishing meal or investing in the way we look and feel.
Sometimes, it can also be as simple as giving ourselves permission to enjoy something purely for pleasure.
WELLNESS FROM WITHIN
Some forms of self-care are easy to spot: a fresh haircut or that afterglow from the spa. But as mental and emotional health becomes a bigger part of conversations around well-being, seeking professional support can be another way of looking after ourselves.
That is a notion Private Space Medical hopes to make more familiar with its debut at Palais Renaissance. The specialist mental health clinic brings professional care into a premium lifestyle setting more commonly associated with shopping, dining and other wellness services, making mental well-being a more visible and approachable part of everyday life.
The clinic is designed to feel calm, welcoming and private, with neutral tones throughout. The team supports children, teens and adults, offering psychiatric and psychological care for concerns including stress, anxiety, depression and sleep difficulties. Its services also include IQ and autism assessments, maternal mental health support, as well as couples and family therapy. Its multidisciplinary team includes professionals with overseas and local experience at institutions such as Singapore General Hospital and KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital.
PUT YOUR BEST FOOT FORWARD
Self-care can also be about feeling confident in your own skin. At Palais Renaissance, Aura Clinic and Bio Aesthetics Laser Clinic offer treatments for different aesthetic and physical needs.
At Aura Clinic, Dr Karen Soh believes ageing well is not about standing out, but looking like the best version of yourself. Her philosophy centres on natural-looking results that help patients age with confidence while remaining recognisably themselves. With more than 20 years of experience in aesthetic medicine, she takes a personalised approach to care, developing treatment plans around each individual’s facial structure, skin condition and ageing concerns rather than trends or dramatic transformations.
Meanwhile, Bio Aesthetics Laser Clinic offers treatments for women navigating physical changes at different stages of life. Its services range from facial care and hair removal to body treatments that target concerns such as skin texture, firmness or body contours after childbirth.
For others, self-care can take the form of a thoughtful purchase. Luxury reseller Luxlexicon offers authenticated pieces from brands like Chanel, Dior, Hermes and Louis Vuitton. Finding a distinctive bag or a long-coveted accessory can be a chance to treat yourself to something you genuinely value, rather than simply following the latest trend.
MAKE ROOM FOR PLEASURE
Well-being can also be found in the act of eating well. When fresh produce and nourishing ingredients are made enjoyable through thoughtful cooking, a wholesome meal becomes less about restraint and more about pleasure.
LingZhi Greens by TungLok Group brings fine vegetarian Chinese cuisine to Palais Renaissance. Led by executive chef Michael Huang, the restaurant offers a menu built around vegetables, mushrooms, grains and seasonal ingredients. Its new home at the mall exudes elegance, featuring pale wood screens, mirrored ceilings and a collection of Chinese art.
For those who prefer seafood and sake, the refreshed Ishinomaki Dining – formerly Ishinomaki Grill & Sake – offers Japanese dining centred on robatayaki, teppanyaki and sashimi, with an emphasis on seasonal produce.
For a more intimate affair, Ishinomaki Wine & Sake turns the focus to sushi and sake pairings. Together, the two concepts offer different settings for a meal with friends and family or a quieter respite at the sushi bar.
Then, there are moments when self-care is wonderfully uncomplicated. At Cakebar, that might simply mean good coffee and a sweet treat. Its latest creation, Cherry Black Forest, offers a richer option, while the popular Kori lemon series provides a lighter, citrusy finish.
REWARDING EVERY VISIT
Until Oct 4, Palais Renaissance is offering rewards for spending across the mall. Shoppers can receive S$30 in City Developments Limited (CDL) e-vouchers with a minimum spend of S$600, or earn three times the usual CityNexus Rewards points with a minimum spend of S$100 in a single receipt.
Several tenants are also running their own promotions. To mark its opening, LingZhi Greens is giving diners a chance to draw a LingZhi Pals blind bag and take home a surprise plush charm, while stocks last. Its firecracker monkey head mushroom dish is also available at 50 per cent off (promotional price: S$13++) till Oct 30.
At Cakebar, customers who spend S$15 from Sep 21 to Sep 27 can take part in a complimentary on-site DIY marbling fan workshop. With guidance from staff, participants can create a one-of-a-kind fan by dipping it in paint, then take their finished piece home or give it to someone else. Those who share a photo of their finished fan on Instagram and tag Palais Renaissance and Cakebar will also receive a complimentary macaron.
It is a small reminder that making time for yourself need not be a grand affair.
Take the pause you deserve at Palais Renaissance. Terms and conditions apply to all promotions.