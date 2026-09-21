Rethinking what self-care looks like

Self-care need not always mean an extended spa stay or a meditative day out in nature. Sometimes, it can be found in more familiar places. With a mix of experiences that nourish, pamper and indulge, Palais Renaissance is bringing different aspects of well-being under one roof.

As conversations around well-being evolve, so too does our understanding of what self-care can look like. Rather than simply “taking a break”, it can mean making intentional choices that help us feel better – whether that is making space for our mental and emotional well-being, choosing a nourishing meal or investing in the way we look and feel.

Sometimes, it can also be as simple as giving ourselves permission to enjoy something purely for pleasure.

WELLNESS FROM WITHIN