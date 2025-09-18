Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 and Z Flip7 combine next-gen AI with user-centric design to elevate the way we work, create and connect.

Life moves fast — and our smartphone should keep up. Designed to meet the demands of a dynamic, always-connected world, Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold7 and Z Flip7 integrate artificial intelligence (AI) with user-informed design for a smarter, more intuitive mobile experience.
According to Mr Ronnie Ng, vice president, head of Mobile eXperience at Samsung Electronics Singapore, customer insights were key to the devices’ development: “Users told us exactly what they wanted — a foldable that’s easy to carry, yet smart and powerful enough to keep up with life on-the-go,” he said. “Something familiar in form, like a bar-type smartphone, but with the added magic of a foldable.”
Emphasising the nation’s fast-paced lifestyle and appetite for the latest trends, Mr Ng added that Singaporeans are known to be highly efficient and are always hungry to try out new experiences and innovations. “We are confident that Galaxy Z Fold7 and Z Flip7 perfectly complement Singaporeans’ ambition and desire to be first movers,” he said.
EVERYDAY INTELLIGENCE: AI THAT WORKS WITH YOU
Both phones come equipped with Galaxy AI — Samsung’s powerful suite of on-device and cloud-based tools that enhances productivity, creativity and personalisation. Mr Ng shared that Photo Assist, Generative Edit and Live Translate are especially popular, with more than 70 per cent of users tapping into Galaxy AI and Google AI tools, and nearly half using them to manage their daily routines.
This intelligent experience is even more seamless on the Galaxy Z Fold7, thanks to its large display. Galaxy AI Optimised for Large Screen enables split or floating views, so users can easily compare AI-generated outputs with the original content without switching screens.
The expansive display makes it easier to drag and drop text and images from Multi Window, while tools like Drawing Assist and Writing Assist benefit from the additional space to move ideas and visuals more comfortably. Screen-sharing is also more intuitive on the larger display, allowing users to receive instant, contextual feedback from Google’s Gemini Live based on what they’re viewing on their phones.
For Galaxy Z Flip7 users, Gemini Live is accessible directly from the outer FlexWindow screen, enabling hands-free voice searches and real-time support.
Circle to Search is one of the original AI tools introduced for Galaxy smartphones in 2024 that has gained popularity among users. Activated by a tap on the Home Key, this feature enables users to circle anything on-screen to learn more. Ms Leanne Robers, co-founder and co-CEO of She Loves Tech, an accelerator platform for women-led and women-focused tech businesses, called it her “curiosity shortcut”. “Whether I see something that I’m not familiar with or I’m browsing something that catches my eye, I can just circle it and allow AI to find the context,” she explained.
For performing artiste Estelle Fly, Circle to Search has become essential to her creative workflow. “I can easily identify fashion pieces or references just by circling them on screen, which is very useful when I’m styling looks for shoots or events,” said the singer, actress and content creator, whose real name is Estelle Lim.
GALAXY Z FOLD7: MADE FOR SERIOUS MULTITASKERS
In a workday packed with meetings, presentations and cross-border coordination, the Galaxy Z Fold7 is Ms Robers' go-to device. Preparing for a recent talk, she had an article summary open on one half of the 8-inch Galaxy Z Fold7 screen, her slides on the other, and was editing while on a call. “It’s so thin, sleek and easy to hold, yet packs powerhouse performance and intelligent AI features,” she said. “That’s when I realised: This isn’t just a phone — it’s a productivity studio in my hand.”
A key part of Ms Robers’ workflow involves recording meetings and voice notes — and the Galaxy Z Fold7 keeps up effortlessly. Its built-in Galaxy AI can transcribe, translate and summarise recordings in real time, helping her capture key information and stay organised without missing a beat.
During content creation, the phone’s AI-powered noise reduction comes in handy. “With a single tap, the AI cleans up background noise so it feels like I’m in a studio,” she shared — a useful feature for those working in less-than-ideal environments. The intuitive editing interface also lets her compare image edits side by side without switching views.
It’s this seamless blend of power and intelligence that supports Ms Robers from the moment her day begins. Her mornings kick off with a productivity boost as the Galaxy Z Fold7’s Now Brief audio playback reads out important updates. “It's like having a personal assistant in my pocket,” she said.
When it’s time to dive deep into research, Browsing Assist keeps Ms Robers on track. This “game-changing” feature allows her to read condensed versions of articles while keeping other tasks open in separate windows.
GALAXY Z FLIP7: COMPACT POWER, CREATIVE FREEDOM
Estelle Fly — who most recently performed on the local stage at Waterbomb Singapore 2025 — described the Galaxy Z Flip7 as a creative companion that keeps up with her fast-moving lifestyle. “It brings back the nostalgia of flipping open a compact mirror, but elevated with cutting-edge features,” she said. “It’s more than just a fun design — it’s a practical, smart device that makes everything feel more seamless.”
This versatility is enhanced by the phone’s larger, edge-to-edge FlexWindow, which enables instant access to messages, apps and the camera — without flipping open the phone. Now Brief further personalises her experience, delivering real-time updates, wellness data and entertainment suggestions tailored to her preferences.
When it comes to content creation, the Galaxy Z Flip7’s AI-powered editing tools streamline her workflow. Features like quick cropping and shot suggestions help to quickly process the best takes, enabling her to polish visuals efficiently.
This proved invaluable in the hectic lead-up to her Waterbomb Singapore performance, when she filmed rehearsals in backstage environments with low light and fast movement. “The Nightography video feature handled everything smoothly. The footage was sharp, clear and ready to post without needing any adjustments,” she said.
Estelle Fly’s most-used feature? FlexCam — a hands-free shooting mode that turns any surface into a tripod. “FlexCam is incredibly helpful when I’m filming solo,” she said. “Whether it’s for content, outfit checks or capturing behind-the-scenes moments, it’s consistently reliable.”
FOLD OR FLIP?
Which Samsung Galaxy Z phone is for you?
Need a multitasking machine for work, meetings and edits?
Go with the Galaxy Z Fold7
Want a stylish, compact phone that nails your selfies and social content?
The Galaxy Z Flip7 is your vibe
Always snapping pics or recording on the go?
Galaxy Z Flip7’s FlexCam is made for that
Want your phone to double as a mini productivity suite?
Galaxy Z Fold7 has you covered
Need your tech to be as sleek as your outfit?
Galaxy Z Flip7 wins on pocketable style
DESIGNED FOR REAL LIFE, BUILT AROUND YOU
Both foldables are designed with user input, durability and daily function in mind. The Galaxy Z Fold7 is nearly twice as slim as the first iteration, while the Galaxy Z Flip7’s expanded cover screen enables more intuitive interactions with just simple taps from one hand. And with premium materials and precise engineering, these foldables match even the busiest lifestyles.
As Mr Ng put it: “The Galaxy Z Fold7 and Z Flip7 are more than just upgrades — they’re a leap forward, shaped by the people who use them every day.”