Samsung Galaxy Z Fold7 and Z Flip7 combine next-gen AI with user-centric design to elevate the way we work, create and connect.

Life moves fast — and our smartphone should keep up. Designed to meet the demands of a dynamic, always-connected world, Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold7 and Z Flip7 integrate artificial intelligence (AI) with user-informed design for a smarter, more intuitive mobile experience.

According to Mr Ronnie Ng, vice president, head of Mobile eXperience at Samsung Electronics Singapore, customer insights were key to the devices’ development: “Users told us exactly what they wanted — a foldable that’s easy to carry, yet smart and powerful enough to keep up with life on-the-go,” he said. “Something familiar in form, like a bar-type smartphone, but with the added magic of a foldable.”

Emphasising the nation’s fast-paced lifestyle and appetite for the latest trends, Mr Ng added that Singaporeans are known to be highly efficient and are always hungry to try out new experiences and innovations. “We are confident that Galaxy Z Fold7 and Z Flip7 perfectly complement Singaporeans’ ambition and desire to be first movers,” he said.