BTS Arirang comeback 2026: Album, Netflix concert, documentary and how to watch in Singapore

WHEN WILL THE ARIRANG ALBUM COME OUT?

Back in January 2026, BTS' agency, BigHit Music, announced that the septet would release a new album called Arirang on Mar 20 – their first album in over three years.

WHAT'S THE TRACKLIST FOR THE ARIRANG ALBUM?

Arirang will have 14 songs, with its title track being Swim, described as an upbeat alternative pop song that captures the spirit of perseverance and moving through life even amid rough waters.

Many members of BTS contributed to the lyrics in the Arirang album.

The album also boasts many notable producers, including OneRepublic frontman Ryan Tedder, American DJ Diplo and longtime collaborator Pdogg.

Arirang's full tracklist is as follows:

1. Body To Body

2. Hooligan

3. Aliens

4. FYA

5. 2.0

6. No.29

7. Swim

8. Merry Go Round

9. Normal

10. Like Animals

11. They Don’t Know 'Bout Us

12. One More Night

13. Please

14. Into The Sun

Ryan Tedder has teased that Arirang is "one of the most crazy things" he's ever worked on and even praised the members for their talent.

WHAT IS THE BTS COMEBACK LIVE ARIRANG?

It is a free performance by BTS, held at the historical Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul, South Korea. The event is happening on Mar 21 – a day after the release of the Arirang album.

HOW CAN I WATCH THE BTS COMEBACK LIVE ARIRANG?

Tickets to the physical performance are already sold out.

ARMYs who want to watch the show can head to streaming platform Netflix on Mar 21 for an exclusive livestream of the performance, which will air at 9pm (Singapore time).

Netflix will also air a documentary titled BTS: The Return on Mar 27, which offers a behind‑the‑scenes look at the making of the Arirang album.

WHEN WILL THE ARIRANG WORLD TOUR START?

The Arirang world tour will commence on Apr 9 with a three-night concert at South Korea's Goyang Stadium. Followng this, BTS will perform at Japan's Tokyo Dome for two nights. Thereafter, the group will have stops in the US, Mexico, Europe and Southeast Asia.

WHEN WILL BTS PERFORM IN SINGAPORE?

BTS will perform in Singapore for four nights: Dec 17, 19, 20 and 22. More details, including the shows' venue and ticket prices, will be announced at a later date.

HOW TO WATCH THE ARIRANG WORLD TOUR?

All three nights of BTS' Arirang concert at Goyang Stadium (Apr 9, 11 and 12) will be livestreamed on fan platform Weverse. Ticket prices for the livestream start at 59,400 won (S$52).

Cinemas around the world will also have live viewings of two Arirang concerts: The Goyang Stadium show on Apr 11 and the Tokyo Dome show on Apr 18.

In Singapore, theatre chains Golden Village and Shaw Theatres will hold live screenings of these two concerts, as well as reruns, at certain outlets.

Tickets for all screenings, regardless of live broadcasts or reruns, will cost S$55, before booking fees.

