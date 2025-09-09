The best 9.9 deals on tech and gadgets available in Singapore
Discover some of the best 9.9 deals available online, from smart devices to travel adapters and ergonomic desks – we’ve even found an Apple iPad for just over S$400.
This article contains affiliate links. If you buy through these links, we may earn a small commission.
We’ve scoured the internet (okay, Shopee) to find some great 9.9 deals. From homegrown accessories to smartphones and drones, we’ve highlighted some great bargains that may just be too good to pass up. We’ve even found a current-gen Apple iPad for a little over S$400 – how's that for an add-to-cart worthy deal?
Airbot Anergy+ Universal Travel Adaptor 70W (S$27.05; Usual Price: S$149.90; 81% off)
This 70W gallium nitride (GaN) travel adapter from homegrown brand Airbot has two key features going for it. It has a power delivery (PD) port which allows for safer, more efficient charging and Aus/NZ plugs – some travel chargers only include US/ UK and EU plugs. This versatile travel companion features one multi-purpose plug, two USB-C ports, two USB-A ports and USB-C PD ports.
- US/ UK/ EU and Aus/NZ plugs
- One USB-C PD port
- One multi-purpose plug
- Two USB-C ports
- Two USB-A ports
Valore PD100W Universal Travel Adaptor (AC187) (S$53.50; Usual Price: S$129; 58% off)
Valore is the house brand of homegrown electronics retailer, Challenger. This PD100W adaptor could be your favourite travel companion. It offers a total of 100W USB-C charging and lets you power up to four devices at once with its dual USB-A and USB-C ports. Featuring US/ AUS, EU and UK sockets, it has a fireproof casing and short-circuit, over-temperature, over-voltage and overload protection.
- US/ AUS, EU and UK sockets
- Fireproof casing
- Short-circuit, over-temperature, over-voltage and overload protection
DJI Neo, No RC package (S$199; Usual Price: S$249; 30% off)
DJI has cornered the consumer drone market with a range of capable offerings like this beginner-friendly flyer. It can launch from the palm of your hand and packs a 4K/30 fps camera and has an effective operating range of 50m. Its 135g take-off weight makes this ideal for daily vlogs or short travel clips. It uses voice and gesture controls to get airborne, fly preset paths and record clips. You don’t need a remote control to fly it, though you may want to consider the Fly More package which includes additional batteries.
- Weight: 135g
- Dimensions: 130mm x 157mm x 48.5mm
- Camera: ½-inch, 12 MP sensor, 4K 30 fps
- Flight time: 18 min (rated)
- Wind resistance: Level 4
- Storage: micro-SD up to 256 GB
DJI Osmo Mobile 7P 3-Axis Gimbal (S$143; Usual Price: S$169)
The DJI Osmo Mobile 7P is one of the best smartphone gimbals for creators who want to capture silky-smooth footage. With next-gen stabilisation, improved ActiveTrack 7.0, and a newly added magnetic quick-mount, it’s faster to set up and easier to use. The OM 7 Series Tracking Kit module is standard issue – it enables subject tracking, audio reception and lighting features. Whether you're vlogging, livestreaming or filming travel reels this delivers pro-level stability in a compact design.
- 3-axis mechanical gimbal
- Operatng time: Up to 10 hours
- Weight: 368g
- Built-in extension rod and tripod
Dyson AM07 (S$336; Usual Price: S$459; 26% off)
A fan that needs no introduction, from the brand that brought bladeless fans to market. The Dyson AM07 remains a solid choice for those who value elegant design and reliable cooling performance thanks to its Air Multiplier technology. The brushless DC motor is energy-efficient and quiet, making it ideal for bedrooms, living rooms and small office spaces. While it doesn’t have purification features, its familiar sleek design still looks good in any home.
- Dimensions: 19cm x 23cm x 100.7cm
- Brushless DC motor
- Airflow: ~500 L/s (est.)
- Timer: 15 minutes to 9 hours
- 70° oscillation
HONOR X9c 5G (S$373; Usual Price: S$449; 16% off)
This is close to being a powerbank with an integrated phone. The HONOR X9c 5G features a 6,600mAh cell with 66W fast charging. You also get 12GB of RAM, something not often seen in this price range. Performance is good for everyday use, though it’s not a gaming beast. Design-wise, it’s sleek and surprisingly premium-feeling. It’s also one of the few sub-S$400 phones in this roundup that support 4K video recording.
- Display: 6.78 inch AMOLED, maximum 120Hz refresh rate
- Resolution: 2,700 x 1,224
- 12GB RAM, 12GB Virtual RAM, 256GB storage
- 66W wired charging, 6,600mAh battery
- IP65M
- Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor
iPad 11th Gen 2025, A16 chip, WiFi-only, 128GB (S$421; Usual Price: S$499; 17% off)
An iPad for slightly over S$400? Wehad to pinch ourselves too. This entry-level iPad is an affordable option for school. It packs the A16 Bionic chip and 6GB RAM, boosting multitasking and gaming over its predecessor. It has an 11-inch Liquid Retina display and baseline storage has increased to 128GB. It supports the Apple Pencil (1st-gen USB‑C and 2nd-gen), offering premium fundamentals in a budget-friendly package. A 128GB Wi-Fi + cellular model is also available for S$632, although you could hotspot to your mobile phone and use the savings on accessories.
- Display: 11″ IPS LCD (2,360×1,640), 60 Hz
- Apple A16 Bionic, 6GB RAM, 128/256/512 GB storage
- Cameras: 12 MP front & rear
- Battery: 7,700 mAh, ~10 hours usage
- Connectivity: Wi‑Fi 6 + optional 5G eSIM, USB‑C, Bluetooth 5.3
- Includes stylus? No
Sony WH-1000XM6 (S$557; Usual Price: S$649; 14% off)
We tested the Sony WH-1000XM6 when it was fist launched and found plenty to like. It’s a capable all-rounder offering great noise cancelling and audio quality for various genres of music and movies. Now marked down to S$557, you get a lot of noise-cancelling goodness for the money.
- Battery life: Max 30 hours (ANC on), 40 hours (ANC off)
- Bluetooth 5.3
- Audio Codecs: SBC, AAC, LDAC, LC3
- Weight: 254g
- Supports multipoint connectivity
- Colours: Midnight Blue, Black, Platinum Silver
iPad Air 7th Gen 2025, M3 chip, 11‑inch, Wi-fi only, 128GB (S$709; Usual Price: S$899; 21% off)
The 7th-generation iPad Air ushers in Apple’s powerful M3 chip to the mid-tier iPad lineup. It delivers faster graphics and multithreaded CPU performance over its M1 predecessor. It also supports hardware-accelerated ray tracing and an even faster Neural Engine for AI tasks. Running iPadOS 18, it gains Apple Intelligence features like Image Wand, Smart Cleanup, and Genmoji.
- Display: 11 inch Liquid Retina IPS (2,360×1,640), 500 nits, P3
- SoC: Apple M3 (8‑core CPU, 9‑core GPU, 16‑core Neural Engine)
- RAM: 8 GB; Storage: 128/256/512 GB/1 TB
- Cameras: 12 MP rear, 12 MP Ultra‑wide front with Center Stage
- Connectivity: Wi‑Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, optional 5G eSIM, USB‑C
- Weight: 617g (11‑inch)
- Supports Apple Pencil Pro, USB‑C Pencil, Magic Keyboard (sold separately)
- Stylus included? No
Omnidesk Classic Regular Standing Desk, White, 153cm x 76cm (S$593.17; Usual Price: S$909.00; 34% off)
This sleek, compact standing desk features a steel frame that supports up to 130kg. The dual-motor system makes height adjustments between 74cm and 121cm. The smart controller lets you save your favourite heights, charge your devices and syncs with the Omnidesk app. Safety features include collision detection and child lock.
- Supports up to 130kg
- Height adjustments between 74cm and 121cm
Google Pixel 9a (S$684; Usual Price: S$799; 14% off)
The Pixel 9a brings flagship-level smarts with its powerful Tensor G4 chip. It also offers a clean Android experience with Google’s latest AI features like Magic Editor and Circle to Search. The 48MP main camera and 12MP ultrawide deliver stunning photos, while the 5,100mAh battery keeps you going all day. It’s backed by 7 years of OS, security and Pixel Drop updates. The previous-gen Google Pixel 8a (S$474) is also credible option at its reduced price.
- Display: 6.3 inch polymer Oled, HDR, 120Hz refresh rate
- Resolution: 1,080 x 2,424
- 8GB RAM, 128GB storage
- 23W wired/ 7.5W wireless charging
- 5,100mAh battery
- IP68
- Google Tensor G4 processor
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7, 12GB RAM, 512GB Storage (S$1,233; Usual Price: S$1,648; 25% off)
The Galaxy Z Flip 7 is thinner and flatter than its predecessors, making it pocket-friendly. The larger cover screen is great for quick tasks without unfolding. Open it up and you get a 6.9-inch AMOLED display and 50MP main camera that holds its own in most lighting conditions. Powered by Galaxy AI and Gemini Live, it’s packed with tools for real-time translation, photo editing, and multitasking. Samsung Battery life is decent at around 31 hours, though not the best in class, and it’s still not dust-proof.
- Display: (Inner screen) 6.9 inches; (Cover screen) 4.1 inches, HDR10+, 120Hz refresh rate
- Resolution: (Inner screen) 2,520 x 1,080; (Cover screen) 1,048 x 948 pixels
- 12GB RAM, 256/ 512 GB storage;
- 25W wired/ 15W wireless charging, 4,300 mAh battery
- IP48
- Exynos 2500 processor
This article contains affiliate links. If you buy through these links, we may earn a small commission.
Prices are accurate as of the time of publication.