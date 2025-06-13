Mid-range phones that offer flagship features at friendly prices
These capable mid-range phones hit the sweet spot for savvy buyers looking for good performance at a decent price.
The mid-range phone is a Goldilocks device for savvy buyers. It hits the price-performance ratio sweet spot, offering good capability at a decent price thanks to trickle-down features from flagship phones. To help you choose your next mid-range device, we’ve shortlisted some handsets that offer capable hardware at a reasonable price.
Nothing Phone (3a) (S$549)
The Nothing Phone 3a brings style and substance to the mid-range game. It has a transparent design, bright AMOLED display, and triple-camera setup that includes a 2X optical zoom. Powered by the Snapdragon 7S Gen 3 and backed by a 5,000mAh battery with fast charging, it handles everyday tasks with ease. The Glyph lights on the case add design flair (though not real functionality) that sets it apart from bland designs.
- Display: 6.77 inch Amoled, HDR10+, 120Hz refresh rate
- Resolution: 1,080 x 2,392
- 12GB RAM, 256GB storage
- 50W wired charging, 5,000 mAh battery
- IP64
- Snapdragon 7S Gen 3 processor
Xiaomi Redmi Note 14 Pro+ (S$569; Usual Price: S$619)
This features a 6.7-inch Amoled display that supports HDR10+, 3,000 nits of peak brightness and a 120Hz refresh rate for smooth visuals. Its 200MP main camera captures crisp, detailed shots, while the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chip keeps things running smoothly for everyday use. It supports 120W fast charging and Xiaomi says it can go from 0 to 100% in under 20 minutes with supported chargers.
- Display: 6.67 inch Amoled, HDR10+, 120Hz refresh rate
- Resolution: 2,712 x 1,220
- 12GB RAM, 512GB storage
- 120W wired charging, 5,110mAh battery
- IP 68
- Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor
Honor 400 (S$599)
The Honor 400 features a 6.55 inch Amoled display with 5,000 nits peak brightness. Its 200MP main camera delivers sharp, vibrant shots. Its Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor offers smooth performance and is backed by six years of Android updates. Storage starts at 256GB and its 6,000 mAh battery is capable of lasting all day.
- Display: 6.55 inch Amoled, HDR, 120Hz refresh rate
- Resolution: 1,264 x 2,736
- 12GB RAM + 12GB Virtual RAM, 256GB storage
- 80W wired charging, 6,000mAh battery
- IP66
- Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor
Samsung Galaxy A56 (S$646)
We tested the Galaxy A56 and liked its display and premium finish. Its 6.7-inch Super Amoled display offers 120Hz refresh and a sleek glass-and-metal design. Its 5,000 mAH battery supports 45W wired charging. Powered by Samsung’s Exynos 1480 chip, it’s great for everyday use, and offers six generations of OS upgrades and six years of security updates.
- Display: 6.77 inch Amoled, HDR10+, 120Hz refresh rate
- Resolution: 1,080 x 2,340
- 12GB RAM, 256GB storage
- 45W wired charging, 5,000mAh battery
- IP67
- Exynos 1580 processor
OPPO Reno13 5G (S$699; Usual Price: S$799):
The OPPO Reno13 5G offers IP66/IP68/IP69 protection in a stylish package. The camera setup includes a 50MP main shooter, 8MP ultrawide and 50MP selfie cam with AN underwater mode for creative shots. With a 5,600mAh battery and 80W fast charging, it’s built to keep up with you (and the occasional splash).
- Display: 6.59 inch Amoled, HDR10+, 120Hz refresh rate
- Resolution: 1,256 x 2,760
- 12GB RAM, 256GB storage
- 80W wired charging, 5,600 mAh battery
- IP69
- MediaTek Dimensity 8350 processor
Google Pixel 9a (S$799)
The Pixel 9a brings flagship-level smarts with its powerful Tensor G4 chip. It also offers a a clean Android experience with Google’s latest AI features like Magic Editor and Circle to Search. The 48MP main camera and 12MP ultrawide deliver stunning photos, while the 5,100mAh battery keeps you going all day. It’s backed by 7 years of OS, security and Pixel Drop updates. The previous-gen Google Pixel 8a (S$599) is also crdible option at its reduced price.
- Display: 6.3 inch polymer Oled, HDR, 120Hz refresh rate
- Resolution: 1,080 x 2,424
- 8GB RAM, 128GB storage
- 23W wired/ 7.5W wireless charging
- 5,100mAh battery
- IP68
- Google Tensor G4 processor
Prices are accurate as of the time of publication. Discount codes for some products are available for eligible Prime members.