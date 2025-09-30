Google Pixel 10 review: Going all in on AI and smart features
The Google Pixel 10 offers what Pixels are best known for – AI smarts and a clean Android user experience. Is this still enough when rivals are going big on hardware while also raising their AI game?
The Google Pixel 10 continues delivering what Pixel phones do best – a clean Android interface, intuitive software and helpful AI-powered apps. While their hardware specs have never set the world alight, their AI smarts have made a big difference.
However, as rivals go even bigger on hardware while also raising their AI and software game, is the Google Pixel 10 still a compelling offering for users who look beyond benchmarks? Here’s a rundown of its AI features, camera capabilities and battery life.
GOOGLE PIXEL 10 KEY SPECS
- Display: 6.3 inch OLED, HDR10+, 60-120Hz refresh rate
- Resolution: 2,424 x 1,080 pixels
- 12GB RAM, 128/ 256 GB storage;
- 30W wired/ 15W wireless charging, 4,970 mAh battery
- IP68
- Google Tensor G5, Titan M2 security coprocessor
AI & SMART FEATURES
The Google Pixel 10’s new AI-assist features include Magic Cue, Camera Coach and conversational AI photo editing.
Magic Cue is meant to be a helpful AI assistant that suggests relevant information you may need from your Google account and apps. For instance, if your flight itinerary is stored on another Google app, Magic Cue can surface the information as a pop-up suggestion on say, the Messages app. You can then just tap on it to add it to your message. Google says the data is processed on-device and nothing is uploaded to the cloud.
Magic Cue only pulls info from Google apps like Gmail and Calendar, and you can pick which apps it uses. If, like me, you’re wary about letting an AI assistant access your data, you might not get the most out of it.
CAMERAS
The Pixel 10 features three rear cameras: A 48MP main, 13MP ultra-wide and – for the first time in a baseline Pixel – a 10.8MP 5X telephoto. It also has a 10.5-megapixel selfie camera.
The main and ultra-wide produce good images in all conditions. The 5X telephoto producing decent images in bright light, with image sharpness taking a hit in low light. The 20X digital zoom is soft. I only used it to test the lens options – this is not something I would actually use.
CAMERA COACH
Camera Coach uses Gemini to analyse the scene you’re photographing and suggest better compositions. You'll need an Internet connection, as it sends the scene to Google for framing tips and step-by-step guidance. It's handy for beginners and even seasoned users. I found the suggestions helped me get to grips with the camera system's features quickly.
CONVERSATIONAL AI PHOTO EDITING
As the name suggests, this lets users edit their photos by describing or typing what they want – for instance “remove clutter in background” or “brighten photo”. This helps beginners who may not be familiar with photo editing tools and complete complex edits faster.
DISPLAY
The Pixel 10 sports a bright, 6.3inch (2,424 x 1,080) OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. Content is easily visible even under bright sunlight. The OLED panel produces vibrant colours and deep blacks and is great for viewing video content on streaming apps, thanks to HDR support.
IT’S A (PIXEL)SNAP
Google’s answer to MagSafe allows Pixel 10 users to wirelessly charge their Pixel 10 phones via Qi2 technology at 15W. It’s also compatible with MagSafe products. The MagSafe fill light I used in testing attached firmly to the phone and I didn’t worry about it detaching itself.
BATTERY LIFE & CHARGING
The 4,970mAh Battery life offers one full day of regular use. After several hours of surfing, editing photos and watching videos, I ended the day with about 30 per cent battery. Charging speeds are modest though: 30W wired and 15W wireless.
HOW IT STACKS UP
This phone is ideal for Android users who value cutting-edge AI features, a clean Android interface and compatibility with MagSafe accessories. Google offers seven years of system updates, making this a great long-term option. Its upgraded camera system and PixelSnap are welcome (if slightly overdue) enhancements.
Pros
- Cutting edge AI-powered features
- Good camera performance
Cons
- Benchmark performance lags behind Snapdragon/Apple silicone
- Slow charging speed
