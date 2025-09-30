Google Pixel 10 review: Going all in on AI and smart features

Camera Coach uses Gemini to analyse the scene you’re photographing and suggest better compositions. You'll need an Internet connection, as it sends the scene to Google for framing tips and step-by-step guidance. It's handy for beginners and even seasoned users. I found the suggestions helped me get to grips with the camera system's features quickly.

CONVERSATIONAL AI PHOTO EDITING

As the name suggests, this lets users edit their photos by describing or typing what they want – for instance “remove clutter in background” or “brighten photo”. This helps beginners who may not be familiar with photo editing tools and complete complex edits faster.

DISPLAY

The Pixel 10 sports a bright, 6.3inch (2,424 x 1,080) OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. Content is easily visible even under bright sunlight. The OLED panel produces vibrant colours and deep blacks and is great for viewing video content on streaming apps, thanks to HDR support.

IT’S A (PIXEL)SNAP

Google’s answer to MagSafe allows Pixel 10 users to wirelessly charge their Pixel 10 phones via Qi2 technology at 15W. It’s also compatible with MagSafe products. The MagSafe fill light I used in testing attached firmly to the phone and I didn’t worry about it detaching itself.

BATTERY LIFE & CHARGING

The 4,970mAh Battery life offers one full day of regular use. After several hours of surfing, editing photos and watching videos, I ended the day with about 30 per cent battery. Charging speeds are modest though: 30W wired and 15W wireless.

HOW IT STACKS UP

This phone is ideal for Android users who value cutting-edge AI features, a clean Android interface and compatibility with MagSafe accessories. Google offers seven years of system updates, making this a great long-term option. Its upgraded camera system and PixelSnap are welcome (if slightly overdue) enhancements.

Pros

Cutting edge AI-powered features

Good camera performance

Cons

Benchmark performance lags behind Snapdragon/Apple silicone

Slow charging speed

