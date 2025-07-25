Top Foldable Phones in 2025: The best devices available in Singapore

Whether you’re searching for a clamshell or book-style foldable, here are some key features to look for:

Hinge design: This should feel smooth and sturdy, aerospace-grade materials are a plus

Crease: Early foldables had a visible crease, which marred the user experience. The latest foldable still have a visible crease, although these are much more subtle.

Battery life: Foldables often have smaller batteries, so check real-world battery capacity and performance.

Charging speed: Not all foldables offer fast charging speeds, so check this if it’s important to you.

Inner screen: Look for high-resolution OLED or AMOLED panels with 120Hz refresh rates.

Cover screen: These should be usable for quick tasks, since you may not always want to open your phone. Check the size, brightness, and responsiveness.

Camera performance: Not all foldables have flagship-level cameras due to space constraints. If photography matters to you, look for models with high-quality sensors.

Ecosystem: Some foldables may not be officially available in your region, which could limit after-sales support.

App compatibility: Some phone operating systems pre-install duplicate apps which take up storage space. Others may not support Google services.