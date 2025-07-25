Top Foldable Phones in 2025: The best devices available in Singapore
Looking for a foldable phone in 2025? Our buyer’s guide covers the top models, key features and what to consider before you buy.
This article contains affiliate links. If you buy through these links, we may earn a small commission.
It wasn’t too long ago that foldable phones were futuristic but flawed devices compromised by questionable durability and specs that didn’t justify their price tags. It’s 2025 though and foldables have matured. Most of the current crop of clamshell and book-style foldables are slim and well-specced. Creases are less visible, camera arrays are more capable and battery life has improved. To help you choose your next foldable, we’ve shortlisted some of the top foldable phones in 2025 that are currently available in Singapore.
CLAMSHELL FOLDABLES
Xiaomi Mix Flip 12GB RAM, 512 GB Storage (S$1,259; Usual Price: S$1,499; 16% off)
Xiaomi’s first clamshell foldable has an aluminium frame and Xiaomi’s Shield Glass, giving it a solid, high-end feel. The bright and sharp main display is paired with a Leica-tuned camera system. Performance is smooth thanks to a flagship chipset, and the 67W fast charging is a big plus. On the flip side, the cover screen layout isn’t as intuitive as some rivals, and the Mix Flip does not have an IP rating.
- Display: (Inner screen) 6.86 inches; (Cover screen) 4.01 inches, 120Hz refresh rate
- Resolution: (Inner screen) 2,520 x 1,080; (Cover screen) 1,048 x 948 pixels
- 12GB RAM, 512 GB storage
- 67W wired charging, 4,780 mAh battery
- No IP rating
- Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7, 12GB RAM, 512GB Storage (S$1,478; Usual Price: $1,828; 19% off)
The Galaxy Z Flip 7 is thinner and flatter than its predecessors, making it pocket-friendly. The larger cover screen is great for quick tasks without unfolding. Open it up and you get a 6.9-inch AMOLED display and 50MP main camera that holds its own in most lighting conditions. Powered by Galaxy AI and Gemini Live, it’s packed with tools for real-time translation, photo editing, and multitasking. Samsung Battery life is decent at around 31 hours, though not the best in class, and it’s still not dust-proof.
- Display: (Inner screen) 6.9 inches; (Cover screen) 4.1 inches, HDR10+, 120Hz refresh rate
- Resolution: (Inner screen) 2,520 x 1,080; (Cover screen) 1,048 x 948 pixels
- 12GB RAM, 256/ 512 GB storage;
- 25W wired/ 15W wireless charging, 4,300 mAh battery
- IP48
- Exynos 2500 processor
BOOK-STYLE FOLDABLES
Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold 16GB RAM, 256GB Storage (S$2,009; Usual Price S$2,399; 16% off)
The Pixel 9 Pro Fold combines sleek hardware with smart software. It’s thinner and lighter than the original, with a flat-folding hinge and a bright 8-inch OLED display that’s great for multitasking or media. Powered by the Tensor G4 chip, its AI features help with everything from photo editing to real-time translation. You’ll get the clean Android experience Pixel fans love, plus timely updates and exclusive tools. That said, there are caveats. It only supports 21W wired and 7.5W wireless charging. Also, it’s not compatible with the Pixel Stand due to coil placement.
- Display: (Inner screen) 8 inches; (Cover screen) 6.3 inches, 120Hz refresh rate
- Resolution: (Inner screen) 2,440 × 2,240; (Cover screen) 2,440 × 1,080 pixels
- 16GB RAM, 256/512 GB storage;
- 21W wired/ 7.5W wireless charging, 4,650 mAh battery
- IPX8
- Tensor G4 processor
Huawei Mate X6, 12GB RAM, 512GB Storage (S$2,048; Usual Price: S$2,598; 21% off)
This really leans into premium design and top-tier hardware. It’s slim, lightweight, and has a vegan leather finish. The displays have a 120Hz refresh rate, and the Leica-tuned camera system delivers excellent photos—especially with its 50MP variable aperture main sensor. It offers IPX8 water resistance and uses Huawei’s Kunlun Glass for added durability. Battery life is solid, and it supports fast wireless charging too. The catch? It doesn’t come with Google services, which means you’ll need to rely on Huawei’s app ecosystem or find workarounds.
- Display: (Inner screen) 7.93 inches; (Cover screen) 6.45 inches, 120Hz refresh rate
- Resolution: (Inner screen) 2,440 × 2,240; (Cover screen) 2,440 × 1,080 pixels
- 12GB RAM, 512 GB storage;
- 66W wired/ 50W wireless charging, 5,110 mAh battery
- IPX8
- Kirin 9020 processor
Oppo Find N5, 16GB RAM, 512GB Storage (S$2,088.99; Usual Price S$2,499; 16% off)
We tested the Oppo Find N5 when it was first released and found plenty to like. The Oppo Find N5 is among the thinnest and lightest foldables, measuring 4.21mm open and weighing 229g. Its 8.12-inch OLED inner display and 6.62-inch cover screen offer vibrant visuals and 120Hz refresh rates. Its 5,600 mAh battery and 80W wired / 50W wireless charging help it keep up with daily demands. The software even supports cross-platform file sharing with Apple devices. The camera array is decent, though the phone comes with some pre-installed apps you might not need.
- Display: (Inner screen) 8.12 inches; (Cover screen) 6.62 inches, HDR10+, 120Hz refresh rate
- Resolution: (Inner screen) 2,480 x 2,248; (Cover screen) 2,616 x 1,140 Pixels
- 16GB RAM, 512GB storage
- 80W wired/ 50W wireless charging, 5,600 mAh battery
- IPX6, IPX8, and IPX9
- Snapdragon 8 Elite processor
Honor Magic V5, 16GB RAM, 512GB Storage (S$2,199)
The Honor Magic V5 is just 4.1mm when open and weighs 217g, making it one of the lightest foldables. The dual OLED displays are bright, smooth and easy on the eyes, with a 120Hz refresh rate and solid outdoor visibility. It’s powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, backed by 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The camera array includes a 50MP main, 50MP ultrawide, and 64MP telephoto lens, plus dual selfie cameras. It’s also IP58/IP59 rated. The only real downside? A noticeable camera bump.
- Display: (Inner screen) 7.95 inches; (Cover screen) 6.43 inches, 120Hz refresh rate
- Resolution: (Inner screen) 2,352 x 2,172; (Cover screen) 2,376×1,060 pixels
- 16GB RAM + 16GB Virtual RAM, 512 GB storage;
- 66W wired/ 50W wireless charging, 5,820 mAh battery
- IP58 and IP59
- Snapdragon 8 Elite processor
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, 12GB RAM, 512GB Storage (S$2,518, Usual Price: S$2,878; 12% off)
The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is thinner and lighter than its predecessor – its 4.2mm when open and weighs 215g. The displays are bigger and brighter with slimmer bezels, and the crease is less noticeable than on the Fold 6, which makes everything from reading to multitasking feel smoother. The upgraded camera system offers better shots and it’s powered by Android 16 and One UI 8, with smart Galaxy AI features that help with productivity and multitasking. Downsides? There’s no S Pen support, the camera bump makes it wobble when placed on a table and battery life is decent but not class-leading.
- Display: (Inner screen) 8 inches; (Cover screen) 6.5 inches, HDR10+, 120Hz refresh rate
- Resolution: (Inner screen) 2,184 x 1,968; (Cover screen) 2,520 x 1,080 pixels
- 12GB RAM, 256/ 512 GB storage; 16GB RAM, 1TB storage
- 25W wired/ 15W wireless charging, 4,400 mAh battery
- IP48
- Snapdragon 8 Elite processor
WHAT TO LOOK FOR IN A FOLDABLE SMARTPHONE
Whether you’re searching for a clamshell or book-style foldable, here are some key features to look for:
Hinge design: This should feel smooth and sturdy, aerospace-grade materials are a plus
Crease: Early foldables had a visible crease, which marred the user experience. The latest foldable still have a visible crease, although these are much more subtle.
Battery life: Foldables often have smaller batteries, so check real-world battery capacity and performance.
Charging speed: Not all foldables offer fast charging speeds, so check this if it’s important to you.
Inner screen: Look for high-resolution OLED or AMOLED panels with 120Hz refresh rates.
Cover screen: These should be usable for quick tasks, since you may not always want to open your phone. Check the size, brightness, and responsiveness.
Camera performance: Not all foldables have flagship-level cameras due to space constraints. If photography matters to you, look for models with high-quality sensors.
Ecosystem: Some foldables may not be officially available in your region, which could limit after-sales support.
App compatibility: Some phone operating systems pre-install duplicate apps which take up storage space. Others may not support Google services.
