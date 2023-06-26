MasterChef Singapore finalist Aaron Wong opens wonton mee stall at Bukit Merah

At the food festival, his wonton mee was S$12 a bowl and came with slices of Kurobuta pork belly char siew. But don’t expect Kurobuta pork at his Bukit Merah stall, which is meant to be more wallet-friendly at S$5.50 a plate. The char siew is still roasted KL-style though, subtly charred with a caramelly glaze.

For his S$12 noodles, Wong also prides himself on giving customers wontons with “at least 15g” of meat filling, “so none of that stupid lame stuff where you struggle to find the meat!”

He tells 8days.sg that his new stall’s wontons are “close” to the same size. “Last time I tested my guys, it’s 12g to 15g each,” he laughed.