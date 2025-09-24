⁠Is the famous Beo Crescent Curry Rice closing for good? Here’s what we found out

There has been much buzz among the curry rice-loving community that the beloved Beo Crescent Curry Rice stall is set to shut down and has been forced to relocate following a change in ownership of the coffee shop where it operates.

Back in 2022, similar drama arose over the stall’s rumoured closure. At the time, 8days.sg reported that it turned out that the eatery was merely temporarily closed for a two-month renovation, much to the relief of its fans. Fast forward three years, and history seems to be repeating itself.

Affectionately nicknamed “No Name Hainanese Curry Rice” by netizens because the stall has no signboard, Beo Crescent Curry Rice has been serving customers since 1988. It’s owned by a lady who only wants to be known as Auntie Mo, and her husband.