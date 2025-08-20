McDonald's to launch BTS TinyTan Happy Meal in multiple countries, including Singapore
On Tuesday (Aug 19) night, the fast food chain announced that it will be releasing a Happy Meal themed around TinyTan – characters inspired by members of the K-pop group BTS.
The collaboration will launch in McDonald's restaurants in the US on Sep 3. It will also be available in over 60 territories, including Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand and the Philippines. Launch dates may differ based on the location.
According to McDonald's, there will be two sets of TinyTan toys available during the upcoming collab.
The first, titled The Throwback Edition, features figures of Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook wearing outfits from their previous McDonald's collab in 2021.
The collaboration that year saw McDonald's selling the BTS Meal, which comprised chicken nuggets, fries, a drink and sweet chilli and Cajun sauces.
The second set of TinyTan toys, called The Encore Edition, will have figures sporting outfits that "nod to the second collaboration" between BTS and McDonald's.
CNA Lifestyle has reached out to McDonald's Singapore for further comments.
Following Suga's discharge last June, all seven members of BTS have officially completed their mandatory military service.
The group is set to release a new album next year and will reportedly embark on a world tour.