BTS TinyTan McDonald's Happy Meals land in Singapore: 2 editions will be released starting Sep 25
Each edition offers seven blind-box figurines of BTS members in distinct looks.
McDonald's BTS-themed, TinyTan Happy Meals finally have a confirmed launch date in Singapore.
There will be two parts to the launch: The Throwback Edition will be available from Sep 25 to Oct 15, while the Encore Edition will be available from Oct 16 to Nov 12. The toys will be available while stocks last.
TinyTan characters are inspired by members of the popular K-idol group BTS. Each edition is characterised by its own distinct looks.
The Throwback Edition features figures of RM, Jin, Suga, J-hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook wearing classic outfits.
The second set of TinyTan toys, entitled The Encore Edition, will have figures sporting McDonald's-inspired outfits.
There will be a total of 14 toys – seven toys for each edition – and they will be launched in a blind box format. Each box will come with a QR code that allows access to the TinyTan Digital Play experience.
The fast food giant also indicated that limited edition Happy Meal boxes will be available.