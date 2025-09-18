BTS TinyTan McDonald's Happy Meals land in Singapore: 2 editions will be released starting Sep 25

McDonald's BTS-themed, TinyTan Happy Meals finally have a confirmed launch date in Singapore.

There will be two parts to the launch: The Throwback Edition will be available from Sep 25 to Oct 15, while the Encore Edition will be available from Oct 16 to Nov 12. The toys will be available while stocks last.

TinyTan characters are inspired by members of the popular K-idol group BTS. Each edition is characterised by its own distinct looks.