Chatterbox’s new cafe at Resorts World Sentosa offers lower prices for signature chicken rice and other dishes
At the new cafe in RWS, menu prices are generally S$2 to S$3 lower per dish compared to the OG Hilton outlet.
Chatterbox – the restaurant at Hilton Singapore that you bring overseas guests or clients to when you want good chicken rice in luxe surrounds – is opening another outlet at Resorts World Sentosa (RWS) on Monday (Jul 21).
It's located in Weave, a new lifestyle mall featuring brand-name eateries like macaron and pastry haven Pierre Hermé from France and bakery-cafe Standard Bread from Seoul. This particular Chatterbox is offering reduced prices on all its dishes vs the Orchard Road flagship, including the iconic Mandarin chicken rice, chilli crab and more.
There’s also a smaller, more casual version of the brand called Chatterbox Express at Changi Airport Terminal 1.
At the new cafe in RWS, menu prices are generally S$2 to S$3 lower per dish compared to the OG Hilton outlet. This includes favourites like the lemak lobster laksa (S$36 at RWS vs S$38 at Hilton), umami seafood hokkien mee (S$24 at RWS vs S$26 at Hilton) and Chatterbox rojak (S$13 at RWS vs S$15 at Hilton).
FREE-FLOW OF RICE WITH EVERY ORDER OF MANDARIN CHICKEN RICE SET, S$23
Chatterbox has been serving its iconic Mandarin chicken rice since 1971, when it first opened at the former Mandarin Singapore, and now, Hilton Singapore Orchard.
At RWS’ Weave, it costs S$23 (US$17.90) vs S$25 at the Hilton outlet. And here’s the fun part – every chicken rice set comes with unlimited servings of fragrant rice, available for dine-in only from Jul 21 to Aug 3, 2025. For comparison, it costs S$3 per extra bowl of rice at the Hilton branch.
COMPLIMENTARY FREE-FLOW PERANAKAN KUEH FOR OPENING PERIOD
Even more fun, you get to enjoy free-flow Peranakan kueh here too – but only for a limited time. As part of Chatterbox’s opening promotion from Jul 21 to Aug 3, all dine-in customers can snag unlimited servings of freshly made kueh at no extra charge. There are four kueh varieties: Sago bandung, sarang semut, kueh bengka and pulut bengka, all made in-house daily.
After the promo, the same selection will be available as a platter of eight (two per flavour) for S$13.
SEAFOOD FAVOURITES, SERVED SEASONALLY
More seafood-focused than its sister outlet, Chatterbox Cafe will be kicking things off this July with the chilli crab at S$168 for 1.2kg to 1.4 kg of Sri Lankan mud crab in a mildly spicy tomato-based sauce, typically served for three to share.
From September, the crab will also be available with seasonal sauces such as black pepper and golden fragrance “kam heong”. The latter version features chillies, curry leaves and crispy dried shrimp.
PET-FRIENDLY SPACE
Unlike the original outlet, which seats 141, the RWS branch is a little cosier, with 75 seats indoors and a pet-friendly terrace that fits 16, so you can bring your furkids along.
Chatterbox Cafe opens on Jul 21 at 26 Sentosa Gateway, #02-207 Weave at Resorts World Sentosa, Singapore 098138. Open daily 11.30am to 3.30pm; 5.30pm to 9.30pm. More info via Instagram.
This story was originally published in 8Days.