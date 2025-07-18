Chatterbox’s new cafe at Resorts World Sentosa offers lower prices for signature chicken rice and other dishes

Chatterbox – the restaurant at Hilton Singapore that you bring overseas guests or clients to when you want good chicken rice in luxe surrounds – is opening another outlet at Resorts World Sentosa (RWS) on Monday (Jul 21).

It's located in Weave, a new lifestyle mall featuring brand-name eateries like macaron and pastry haven Pierre Hermé from France and bakery-cafe Standard Bread from Seoul. This particular Chatterbox is offering reduced prices on all its dishes vs the Orchard Road flagship, including the iconic Mandarin chicken rice, chilli crab and more.

There’s also a smaller, more casual version of the brand called Chatterbox Express at Changi Airport Terminal 1.

At the new cafe in RWS, menu prices are generally S$2 to S$3 lower per dish compared to the OG Hilton outlet. This includes favourites like the lemak lobster laksa (S$36 at RWS vs S$38 at Hilton), umami seafood hokkien mee (S$24 at RWS vs S$26 at Hilton) and Chatterbox rojak (S$13 at RWS vs S$15 at Hilton).

FREE-FLOW OF RICE WITH EVERY ORDER OF MANDARIN CHICKEN RICE SET, S$23

Chatterbox has been serving its iconic Mandarin chicken rice since 1971, when it first opened at the former Mandarin Singapore, and now, Hilton Singapore Orchard.

At RWS’ Weave, it costs S$23 (US$17.90) vs S$25 at the Hilton outlet. And here’s the fun part – every chicken rice set comes with unlimited servings of fragrant rice, available for dine-in only from Jul 21 to Aug 3, 2025. For comparison, it costs S$3 per extra bowl of rice at the Hilton branch.