US fastfood chain Chipotle Mexican Grill to open in Singapore and South Korea in 2026

Chipotle Mexican Grill plans to foray into Asia next year by opening restaurants in South Korea and Singapore, as the bowls and burritos maker seeks to expand its global footprint amid easing consumer spending on dining out in key US market.

The California-based company will open the restaurants through a joint venture with South Korea-based food company, SPC Group, it said on Wednesday (Sep 10).

SPC Group have a few F&B brands under its wing. In Singapore, these include Paris Baguette and Shake Shack, as well as the recently closed Eggslut.

"With a rapidly evolving dining-out business, fueled by preferences for variety and convenience, expanding into Asia presents an incredible growth opportunity for Chipotle," said CEO Scott Boatwright.

In April, Chipotle announced its plans to open restaurants in Mexico for the first time, following last year's deal with Alshaya Group to expand into the Middle East market via Dubai and Kuwait.

The company lowered its annual sales growth target in July and missed quarterly sales estimates, hurt by fewer restaurant trips in an uncertain economy. US president Donald Trump's trade tariffs are also set to drive up supply-chain costs.

Chipotle's existing international portfolio of owned and operated restaurants includes locations in Canada, the UK, France and Germany.

The company currently operates more than 3,800 restaurants and plans to open between 315 and 345 new outlets this year, with a long-term target of operating 7,000 locations in the US and Canada, it said.