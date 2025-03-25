3 Culinary Class Wars chefs are bringing their dishes to Singapore’s Gu:um from April

And, “if I think about it now, I would like to be called 'Artist Chef' instead of 'Celebrities’ Chef'," he mused. “I have a lot of interest in the arts – interiors, painting, photography, fashion – so, it would be nice to combine that with my passion for cooking. I believe cooking itself is also a form of art, on a plate.”

What tea can he spill regarding the experience of being on Culinary Class Wars? Not a lot, since he signed a non-disclosure agreement, he laughed.

But, “I can share one thing. If you watch the very first scene, you will see me, right? But, actually, I was the third person to enter the competition area. The first entrant was Napoli Matfia, who ended up winning the show. The crew edited it in that way in case of any viewer misunderstanding about favouritism, when it was simply a coincidence.”

Han praised Lim’s performance on the show as “fun to watch” thanks to “his easy-going personality”. He “is true to himself on the show,” he said, adding, “The dish he showcased was just one of many delicious dishes he's created over the time I've known him.”

He’s a fan of the show because “many of my contemporaries got to showcase their skillset to the world”, he said, but, if he himself were to compete, “I really am not sure how I will perform. I've done some filming for CNA Lifestyle and, as you know, I freeze up with the camera on. I really admire the chefs on the show!”

Doljanchi at Gu:um takes place on Apr 12 at 29 Keong Saik Road. To book, visit https://www.guum.sg and reserve for Apr 12.