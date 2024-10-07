Netflix's Culinary Class Wars restaurant guide: Where to eat dishes by Triple Star, Choi Hyun-seok, Napoli Matfia and more

Culinary Class Wars has topped viewership charts in multiple countries including Singapore. As of writing, it has topped Netflix’s Global Top 10 (Non-English TV) chart for two consecutive weeks – with the show garnering 4.9 million views in the week of Sep 23 to 29.

As the show gears up for its final two episodes, airing on Oct 8, here’s a list of the restaurants operated by some of the more popular cast members of Culinary Class Wars. From a three-Michelin-starred restaurant to a humble eatery, the restaurants here will set you off on your next gastronomic journey in South Korea, Hong Kong and the US.

And it goes without saying, major spoilers ahead.

THE JUDGES

1. PAIK JONG-WON

