Netflix's Culinary Class Wars restaurant guide: Where to eat dishes by Triple Star, Choi Hyun-seok, Napoli Matfia and more
Here’s how you can eat at the restaurants operated by the cast members of Netflix’s hit cooking competition Culinary Class Wars.
Netflix’s Culinary Class Wars has emerged as one of the hit shows of 2024. The South Korean cooking competition pits 80 up-and-coming chefs – the Black Spoons – against 20 established celebrity chefs – the White Spoons – in an all-out battle for 300 million won (S$290,000).
Think of it as Physical: 100 meets Food Wars: Shokugeki No Soma.
Culinary Class Wars has topped viewership charts in multiple countries including Singapore. As of writing, it has topped Netflix’s Global Top 10 (Non-English TV) chart for two consecutive weeks – with the show garnering 4.9 million views in the week of Sep 23 to 29.
As the show gears up for its final two episodes, airing on Oct 8, here’s a list of the restaurants operated by some of the more popular cast members of Culinary Class Wars. From a three-Michelin-starred restaurant to a humble eatery, the restaurants here will set you off on your next gastronomic journey in South Korea, Hong Kong and the US.
And it goes without saying, major spoilers ahead.
THE JUDGES
1. PAIK JONG-WON
The good news is that you don’t need to travel far to try the lovable judge’s food. The bad news is that it will take you a very long time to try everything he has to offer.
Paik Jong-won has a massive food empire with specialised stores selling the likes of bibimbap, coffee and noodles all over the world. In Singapore, some of the chains operated by him include Paik’s Bibim, Paik’s Noodle and Paik’s Coffee.
In South Korea, your options increase exponentially with concepts such as Paik Boy Pizza – which has been lauded for its generous toppings – and Udon 0410, a fuss-free noodle store selling buckwheat noodles and udon dishes.
Paik’s restaurants generally do not require reservations, so feel free to stop by when you’re out and about in Seoul.
Here is the full list of Paik Jong-won’s restaurants.
2. ANH SUNG-JAE
In Culinary Class Wars, Anh Sung-jae is regarded as the antithesis of Paik Jong-won. Employing a stricter judging style that looks beyond taste, Anh famously failed a contestant for failing to provide rice – even though he enjoyed her dishes.
But that attention to detail is expected, considering his restaurant Mosu is the sole recipient of three Michelin stars in South Korea.
Mosu currently operates in Hong Kong, with its cheapest Lite Lunch menu costing HK680 (S$114) per person.
Anh has assured fans that Mosu’s restaurant in Seoul will reopen by the end of 2024.
Mosu Hong Kong
Location: Third floor, M+ Tower, West Kowloon Cultural District, 38 Museum Drive, Kowloon, Hong Kong
Opening hours: Tues-Wed 6pm to 12am, Thurs-Sun 12pm to 3pm, 6pm to 12am
Reservation
***
THE WHITE SPOONS
1. CHOI HYUN-SEOK
Regarded as one of the best chefs in the show (and South Korea), Choi Hyun-seok won praise for his charm and strategies in Culinary Class Wars.
He currently operates the Korean-European restaurant Choi Dot, and is a chef at the Chinese restaurant Central Reducer and the vegan restaurant Dahlia Dining.
Fun fact: You can try his infamous vongole pasta (with garlic, this time) at Choi Dot.
Choi Dot
Location: Third floor, 457 Dosan-daero, Gangnam-gu, Seoul
Opening hours: Daily 12pm to 10pm
Central Reducer
Location: 7-1 Seongsuil-ro 6-gil, Seongdong-gu, Seoul
Opening hours: Daily 12pm to 9pm
Dahlia Dining
Location: 14 Dosan-daero 45-gil, Gangnam-gu, Seoul
Opening hours: Daily 12pm to 9pm
2. EDWARD LEE
The US-born chef won the hearts of many Culinary Class Wars viewers with his leadership skills and his struggle with his Korean-American identity.
The nine-time James Beard Award nominee currently operates the Southern restaurant 610 Magnolia in Kentucky, the United States.
610 Magnolia
Location: 610 Magnolia Avenue, Louisville, Kentucky 40208
Opening hours: Wed-Sat 5.30pm to 9pm
To reserve, call 502-636-0783 or email Manager [at] 610Magnolia.com
3. JEONG JI-SEON
Jeong lived up to the title of The Queen Of Dim Sum after she clutched a victory for her team in the restaurant mission of Culinary Class Wars, thanks to her addictive shrimp dim sum.
She currently operates the Chinese restaurant chain Tian Mi Mi which has two outlets in Gangnam and Hongdae.
Tian Mi Mi Gangnam
Location: 104-1, 143 Saimdang-ro, Seocho-gu, Seoul
Opening hours: Daily 11am to 10pm
To reserve, call 010-8874-1040
Tian Mi Mi Hongdae
Location: Fourth floor, Mercure Ambassador Seoul Hongdae, 144 Yanghwa-ro, Mapo-gu, Seoul
Opening hours: Daily 7am to 10pm
***
THE BLACK SPOONS
1. TRIPLE STAR
Named the contestant who was most likely to win Culinary Class Wars, Triple Star, whose real name is Scott Kang Seung-won, has impressed both Black and White Spoons alike with his precise technical skills.
Kang previously worked as Anh Sung-jae’s sous-chef and now heads the fine-dining restaurant Trid.
Fair warning: Trid is fully booked for the next few months, given Kang’s meteoric rise in popularity.
Trid
Location: Second floor, 16 Seolleung-ro 162-gil, Gangnam-gu, Seoul
Opening hours: Tues-Sat 12pm to 3pm, 6pm to 10pm
2. NAPOLI MATFIA
Kwon Seong-jun, aka Napoli Matfia, has been one of the most consistent contestants in the show – skillfully marrying Italian cuisine with Korean influences. As of writing, he is the sole Culinary Class Wars contestant who has secured his place in the final two after winning the Cook Your Life challenge.
Kwon currently owns the Italian fine-dining restaurant Via Toledo Pasta Bar which, like Trid, is experiencing a huge rise in popularity.
Via Toledo Pasta Bar
Location: 7-2 Wonhyo-ro 83-gil, Seoul
Opening hours: Tues-Sat 5pm to 10pm
3. AUNTIE OMAKASE #1
Lee Mi-ryeong aka Auntie Omakase #1 tugged at the heartstrings of viewers with her life story of falling into poverty due to her father’s failed business and then escaping it by selling kalguksu.
She currently owns the humble eatery Andongjip Son Kalguksi at Gyeongdong Market which sells dishes as low as 4,000 won (S$3.90). Lee also operates a more upscale omakase joint called Happy Drinking Table near Chang-dong station.
Andongjip Son Kalguksi
Location: 1022 Jegi-dong, Gyeongdong Market, Dongdaemun, Seoul
Opening hours: Daily 10am to 8pm
No reservations required
Happy Drinking Table
Location: 338 Chang-dong, Dobong-gu, Seoul
Opening hours: Mon-Sat 5pm to 8pm
To reserve, call 010-7539-2020 three working days in advance.