Anker Soundcore Liberty 4 NC active noise-cancelling earbuds review: Hitting the tech trifecta
These budget earbuds punch above their weight, delivering effective noise cancelling and dynamic sound at a good price.
Affordable, effective and comfortable noise-cancelling earbuds are the tech Holy Grail for many audio nerds like me. Finding devices that meet any two of these three criterion is relatively easy. But hitting the earbud trifecta? Consider it mission impossi… well, mission improbable.
Earbuds like the Anker Soundcore Liberty 4 NC (S$99.90) show that it is possible to get active noise-cancelling mostly right without breaking the bank. It punches above its weight, delivering balanced and detailed audio, good noise-cancelling performance and a rich feature set. This includes LDAC support, an audio codec that supports higher quality audio.
Key specifications
- Battery life: Up to 10 hours (8 hours with ANC)
- Extended playtime with case: 50 hours total (40 hours with ANC)
- Quick charging: 10 mins charging gives up to four hours of playtime
- Bluetooth version: 5.3, supports multipoint connection
- Water resistance: IPX4
- Supports wireless charging
- Personalised and preset EQ settings in soundcore app
- Colours: Velvet black, clear white, navy blue, pastel pink and light blue
FORM FACTOR: STYLISH EARBUDS, CHUNKY CASE
If stylish, low-key accessories speak to your sense of style, then these are winners. The Liberty 4 NCs are available in five colours, all of which – even the pastel pink – are understated.
The case is small and is approximately 30mm thick. It easily fits into pouch and bag pockets. Slip them into Dad jeans and you’ll barely feel them, though their thickness means they do create unsightly bulges.
THE SOUNDCORE APP
The user-friendly soundcore app enhances the Liberty 4 NC’s functionality. It allows users to select noise-cancelling or transparency modes and customise controls and equaliser presets. It has numerous presets that change how the earbuds sound – by emphasising bass or mid-range treble, for instance.
The default soundcore signature preset produces a well-balanced profile that I used throughout this review. The app includes an eight-channel equaliser that lets users customise frequencies if none of the presets suit their tastes.
AUDIO QUALITY
The noise-cancelling process can alter the sound quality on some earphones – quite significantly in some cases.
To my ears, the Liberty 4 NCs sounded best with ANC activated. There was a slight but perceptible increase in bass. In normal mode, it sounded slightly flatter and less dynamic. The app includes a 3D surround sound mode which seemed to boost treble and mid-range but I didn’t use this as it sounded slightly artificial to me.
What does this mean for users? To enjoy the best audio quality, I always kept ANC activated which meant taking a hit in battery life. This wasn’t an issue for me. I usually listen to earphones for two to three hours at a stretch, well within the Liberty 4 NC’s claimed eight-hour playtime on a single charge with ANC activated.
Music
These are a well-rounded, balanced pair of earbuds. They deliver powerful but controlled bass – even at the low end. This is complemented by crisp vocals and instruments and treble that is detailed but not harsh. Pop, rock and hip-hop tracks are handled with aplomb. Freddie Mercury’s vocals on Bohemian Rhapsody are clear. Instrument separation, layering and stereo imaging were also handled effectively.
Movies
The Liberty 4 NC’s balanced, detailed sound works well for movies. From the visceral Omaha beach assault in Saving Private Ryan to the dialogue in character-driven shows like Better Call Saul, I was drawn in.
Latency – when there’s a delay in the sound and the on-screen action – wasn’t an issue on the Soundcore Liberty 4 NC. I tested across multiple platforms (Netflix, YouTube, Disney+, free-to-air channels), devices (phones, tablets, TVs, consoles) and Blu-ray discs.
Phone calls and meetings
Each earbud has three beamforming mics. These use algorithms to focus on the direction your voice is coming from while minimising noise from other directions. In practice, this delivered good audio quality on phone calls, Zoom and Teams meetings – even in noisy environments. I could hear what participants were saying and vice versa.
NOISE CANCELLING IRL: MRT, FOOD COURT AND HOME
I tested the Soundcore Liberty 4 NC’s noise-cancelling capabilities on one of our underground MRT lines, the office food court during lunch hour and at home.
In all three scenarios, these earbuds delivered. With my device volume set at 50 per cent, it had no issues blocking low, constant background noise – the bread and butter of any good pair of noise-cancelling headphones.
The real test came on the underground MRT ride and the office food court. In the former, the tunnel amplified the train noise and passengers’ voices. The latter featured a cacophony of conversations and questionable bossa nova music blaring from loudspeakers. Finally, I used it at home to see – purely for research purposes – if I could drown out my family’s voices while watching a movie.
It blocked a lot of the background noise on the train and the office food court. It was still audible but significantly reduced. At home, I blissfully focused on The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare, unaware of the conversations going on around me. This didn’t end well for me as I later learned I had been nominated in absentia to do the dinner run.
HOW ANC WORKS AND AFFECTS SOUND QUALITY
ANC headphones have built-in microphones that pick up environmental sounds. These sounds are fed into an ANC chipset, which generates an inverse signal that is played through the headphones to neutralise or “cancel” the external noise.
This is most effective at cancelling consistent, low-frequency noises like traffic or an aircraft’s engine. It is usually less effective against sudden, high-frequency sounds like a vehicle horn or your better half demanding to know why you’re tuning them out.
On some ANC headphones, especially budget models, the noise-cancelling process can change the sound profile. For instance, activating ANC can affect bass and treble response.
ARE THEY SUITABLE FOR EXERCISE?
The Soundcore Liberty 4 NC is IPX4 rated, which makes it resistant to splashes but not for running in the rain. Vigorous exercise was a no-go for me as far as these earbuds were concerned. I perspire profusely and didn’t want to risk damaging an IPX4-rated device. They provided a secure fit but also lacked the ear hooks or wings that keep fitness earbuds in place.
HOW THE ANKER SOUNDCORE LIBERTY 4 NC STACKS UP
