Anker Soundcore Liberty 4 NC active noise-cancelling earbuds review: Hitting the tech trifecta

The user-friendly soundcore app enhances the Liberty 4 NC’s functionality. It allows users to select noise-cancelling or transparency modes and customise controls and equaliser presets. It has numerous presets that change how the earbuds sound – by emphasising bass or mid-range treble, for instance.

The default soundcore signature preset produces a well-balanced profile that I used throughout this review. The app includes an eight-channel equaliser that lets users customise frequencies if none of the presets suit their tastes.

AUDIO QUALITY

The noise-cancelling process can alter the sound quality on some earphones – quite significantly in some cases.

To my ears, the Liberty 4 NCs sounded best with ANC activated. There was a slight but perceptible increase in bass. In normal mode, it sounded slightly flatter and less dynamic. The app includes a 3D surround sound mode which seemed to boost treble and mid-range but I didn’t use this as it sounded slightly artificial to me.

What does this mean for users? To enjoy the best audio quality, I always kept ANC activated which meant taking a hit in battery life. This wasn’t an issue for me. I usually listen to earphones for two to three hours at a stretch, well within the Liberty 4 NC’s claimed eight-hour playtime on a single charge with ANC activated.

Music

These are a well-rounded, balanced pair of earbuds. They deliver powerful but controlled bass – even at the low end. This is complemented by crisp vocals and instruments and treble that is detailed but not harsh. Pop, rock and hip-hop tracks are handled with aplomb. Freddie Mercury’s vocals on Bohemian Rhapsody are clear. Instrument separation, layering and stereo imaging were also handled effectively.

Movies

The Liberty 4 NC’s balanced, detailed sound works well for movies. From the visceral Omaha beach assault in Saving Private Ryan to the dialogue in character-driven shows like Better Call Saul, I was drawn in.

Latency – when there’s a delay in the sound and the on-screen action – wasn’t an issue on the Soundcore Liberty 4 NC. I tested across multiple platforms (Netflix, YouTube, Disney+, free-to-air channels), devices (phones, tablets, TVs, consoles) and Blu-ray discs.

Phone calls and meetings

Each earbud has three beamforming mics. These use algorithms to focus on the direction your voice is coming from while minimising noise from other directions. In practice, this delivered good audio quality on phone calls, Zoom and Teams meetings – even in noisy environments. I could hear what participants were saying and vice versa.